Match Preview: Las Vegas Lights FC at Oakland Roots SC: Wednesday, April 22, 7:00 p.m. PT

Published on April 21, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Las Vegas Lights FC News Release







The Lights are ready to hit The Town, where they'll face the always challenging Oakland Roots at the historic Coliseum

Match: Las Vegas Lights FC (1-3-2, 11th in Western Conference) at Oakland Roots SC (2-1-3, 5th in Western Conference)

When: Wednesday, April 22

Where: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Oakland, California

Kickoff: 7:00 p.m. PT

How to Watch: SSSEN, ESPN+, CBS Sports Golazo Network

The Lights are back on the road. This time, they face Oakland Roots SC at the historic Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum for their seventh match of the USL Championship regular season.

Vegas heads into their first midweek game of the year after earning a point against Sacramento Republic FC at Cashman Field (1-1). Meanwhile, the Roots also earned a point at home after a laborious match against USL Championship titleholders FC Tulsa, holding on to the draw despite being a man down (1-1).

Wednesday night's clash in Northern California promises to be one of the most intense games of the week, with both sides battling it out for three vital points in their early pursuit of playoff slots.

A Little Throwback

The Lights and Oakland faced each other twice during the 2025 USL Championship season, with both matches ending in a stalemate.

The first match, which took place at the Coliseum on March 29th, ended in a scoreless draw.

Their last encounter took place on October 11 at Cashman Field, with both clubs mathematically out of playoff contention. Peter Wilson gave Oakland the lead, but Johnny Rodriguez made things level only two minutes later. The Roots would get ahead once more courtesy of former Lights forward Danny Trejo. However, a Stefan Stojanovic screamer in the dying moments of the game ended things 2-2.

Matches between Vegas and the Roots tend to be close yet entertaining, and this weekend's showdown promises to not be the exception.

Keys to the Match

Here are the keys to a major win in The Town this Wednesday evening.

Peter Wilson

The threat that Peter Wilson represents to all Championship defensive lines cannot be understated despite his current stats.

It's true. It hasn't been a phenomenal start to the season for the Liberia international, tallying zero goals and assists in 449 minutes played.

However, let's not forget that Wilson won the 2025 USL Championship regular season Golden Boot after scoring 18 goals in 28 matches, surpassing the numbers of players of the stature of Cal Jennings and MD Myers. He also contributed 6 assists, being directly involved in 57% of Oakland's goals throughout 2025.

His tremendous offensive output in a rather lukewarm and playoff-less year for the Roots showcases his potential as an attacking weapon for Oakland.

It's in the Lights' interest for Wilson to not have a sudden awakening this Wednesday, and for that he must be intelligently contained by the team's defensive system. Wolfgang Prentice and Danny Trejo also represent a major force in attack for the Roots, and they must be stopped as well.

Exploit Oakland's Defensive Weaknesses

Let's take a quick look at a few metrics.

Oakland Roots has the second highest xGA (expected goals against - 1.57) in the Western Conference, which means that they should be, in theory, the second worst defense when it comes to goals conceded (it's more complicated than that, but... yeah). They're doing better than that, conceding 1.17 goals per match. However, it can mostly be attributed to good fortune.

On top of that, they are second in saves per match (4.3), which points towards solid goalkeeping from Swiss guardian Raphael Spiegel, but also towards a porous defensive line that allows the opposition a significant amount of high-quality scoring opportunities.

The Lights must find a way to exploit the Roots' defensive vulnerability and take advantage of the scoring opportunities that will surely present themselves throughout the match. It's all on forwards Johnny Rodriguez, Manuel Arteaga, Nighte Pickering, and Oalex Anderson to do so.

If they're illuminated on Wednesday evening, then the odds of victory in The Town are high.

Finally, Some Rest!

The past few weeks have been quite challenging for the Lights from a logistical standpoint.

After spending two weeks in the Dominican Republic for preseason camp, the team played three consecutive matches on the road, heading to California, Oklahoma, and Colorado.

The Lights then came back to Vegas for Home Opener, only to travel once more to El Paso, Texas. Ten trips in a 50-day period are a lot of travel, especially for a professional athlete.

After the club's April 11th match at Cashman against Sacramento Republic, the players and staff finally had a break in the nonstop travel action. A very useful break, indeed.

Now, well-rested and with fresh legs, the Lights' players are prepared for what's ahead, including this Wednesday's match at Oakland.

And that bit of rest could prove to be the difference-maker.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from April 21, 2026

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