Late Penalty Denies Brooklyn FC Victory in 1-1 Draw

Published on April 21, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Brooklyn FC News Release







Brooklyn, New York - Brooklyn FC delivered a strong performance at home but were ultimately held to a 1-1 draw against Sacramento Republic FC after a dramatic late equalizer.

Brooklyn took the lead in the 27th minute through Markus Anderson, who fired a powerful shot from outside the box into the bottom right corner to put the hosts in front. The goal capped off a confident first-half display, with Brooklyn controlling much of the tempo and heading into the break with a 1-0 advantage.

In the second half, Brooklyn remained organized and resilient defensively, limiting Sacramento's chances while continuing to look dangerous on the counterattack.

Goalkeeper Jackson Lee came up with key saves, and the back line held firm through sustained pressure, including a moment where Sacramento struck the crossbar.

As the match entered its final moments, Brooklyn appeared set to secure the win and extend their strong run at home. However, deep into stoppage time, Sacramento was awarded a penalty following a foul in the box. Full back Michelle Benítez converted from the spot in the 96th minute, sending the ball into the bottom left corner to level the match.

The late goal forced Brooklyn to settle for a point in a match where they had led for the majority of the game. Despite the disappointment, the performance showed continued progress, with another disciplined defensive effort and positive attacking moments as the team builds momentum.

SCORING SUMMARY

Brooklyn FC - Markus Anderson (27')

Sacramento Republic FC - Michelle Benítez (90+6', PK)

DISCIPLINE

Brooklyn FC

Yellow Cards - Gabriel Alves (61')

Red Cards - Gabriel Alves (90+5')

Sacramento Republic FC

Yellow Cards - Aaron Essel (37')

LINEUPS

Brooklyn FC - Jackson Lee; Callum Frogson, Gabriel Alves, Thomas Vancaeyezeele, Vuk Latinovich; Tommy McNamara (C) (Malik Pinto 65'), Stefan Stojanovic (Abdoulaye Kanté 60'), Taimu Okiyoshi, Jaden Servania (Juan Obregón Jr. 60'), CJ Olney Jr. (Peter Mangione 85'); Markus Anderson (So Nishikawa 85')

Unused Substitutes: Lukas Burns, Rocco Romeo

Sacramento Republic FC - Danny Vitiello; Chibuike Ukaegbu (Jack Gurr 60'), Michelle Benítez, Freddy Kleemann, Lee Desmond (C); Aaron Essel (Dominik Wanner 45'), Mayele Malango (Brandon Cambridge 71'), Blake Willey, Ryan Spaulding; Forster Ajago, Arturo Rodríguez (Kyle Edwards 71')

Unused Substitutes: Jacob Randolph, Rohan Chivukula, Jose Casas de Abadal, Sergio Rivas

UP NEXT FOR BROOKLYN FC MEN

Brooklyn FC hits the road on April 25 to face the New York Cosmos, with kickoff set for 2:00 PM at Hinchliffe Stadium.

All matches are available live on ESPN+. Multiple home match ticketing options, including multi-game and single-game, are available. For more information, visit www.brooklynfootballclub.com.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from April 21, 2026

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