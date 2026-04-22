Brooklyn FC Partners with David Protein to Fuel Men's and Women's Teams

Published on April 22, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Brooklyn FC News Release







Brooklyn, N.Y. - Brooklyn FC today announced a new partnership with David Protein that will support player nutrition and recovery across both the club's men's and women's teams through July 2027.

As part of the agreement, David Protein bars will be provided in both teams' dressing rooms and at training to support player nutrition and recovery throughout the season.

"Proper fueling is a key part of how our players prepare and perform," said Jamie Terrell, Director of Partnerships at Brooklyn FC. "David Protein shares our focus on high-quality performance nutrition, and we're excited to introduce their products into our environment while building a partnership that also reaches our supporters."

David Protein branding will appear across several Brooklyn FC matchday and digital assets, including pitchside signage at Maimonides Park, logo placement on the stadium videoboard, a broadcast clock wrap during match coverage, and serving as the presenting partner of Brooklyn FC's Midweek Training content series across the club's social channels.

"We're excited to support Brooklyn FC's men's and women's teams this season and to be their protein of choice for training and competition," said Jonah Gershon, Events Manager, David Protein. "Their values of performance, discipline, and excellence align exactly with what we were founded on."

Brooklyn FC Men hit the road for a short trip to Hinchcliff Stadium on Saturday, April 25, at 2:00 p.m. ET. They will take on The New York Cosmos in the club's first-ever USL Prinx Tires Cup group stage match, streaming live on ESPN+. Brooklyn FC Women come fresh off a bye week for a home contest against Dallas Trinity FC, also on Saturday, April 25 at 7:00 p.m. ET. Tickets are available on SeatGeek.







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