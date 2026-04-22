Hounds & F.N.B. Reach Stadium Naming Rights Deal

Published on April 22, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC News Release







PITTSBURGH - Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC announced today a new, multi-year stadium naming rights agreement with First National Bank, the largest subsidiary of F.N.B. Corporation, and the South Shore home of both the Pittsburgh Riverhounds and Pittsburgh Riveters will now be known as F.N.B. Stadium.

As part of the new partnership, FNB is now the official bank of the Pittsburgh Riverhounds and the official banking partner of F.N.B. Stadium. In-stadium signage, updates and improvements will reflect the partnership as the stadium enters a new stage with upcoming plans for renovation and expansion set to begin soon. Financial terms of the naming rights deal were not disclosed.

In line with FNB's commitment to child and family wellness, the company will provide access to financial education through the Riverhounds Academy youth soccer development program.

"This is an exciting step forward for our organization and a reflection of the momentum around our club and our venue. FNB is a highly respected Western Pennsylvania institution, and we're proud to partner with an organization that shares our commitment to community and long-term growth," Riverhounds President Jeff Garner said. "As we look ahead to the next chapter of F.N.B. Stadium, including planned renovations and expansion, this partnership positions us to continue elevating the experience for our fans and partners."

FNB is proud to serve as a vital economic engine for southwestern Pennsylvania. The company has nearly $51 billion in total assets and operates more than 350 banking offices across Pennsylvania, Ohio, Maryland, West Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, D.C., and Virginia.

"This new partnership with the Riverhounds reinforces FNB's longstanding commitment to the Pittsburgh region and the communities we have served for over 160 years," said Vincent J. Delie, Jr., Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of F.N.B. Corporation and First National Bank. "We are very excited to continue to bring professional and youth soccer programs to our region."

F.N.B. Stadium first opened in 2013 as Highmark Stadium, and Highmark Health and Allegheny Health Network remain committed long-term partners of the Riverhounds. The home of the Riverhounds was the first soccer-specific and team-owned stadium in USL Pro, now known as the USL Championship. The stadium name change is effective immediately, and the first event as F.N.B. Stadium will be Saturday, April 25, at 7 p.m. when the Riverhounds host Greenville Triumph SC in their first Prinx Tires USL Cup match of 2026.







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