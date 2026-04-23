USL Cup Preview: Hounds vs. Greenville Triumph SC

Published on April 23, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC News Release







PITTSBURGH - The newest competition for the Riverhounds to contest is back in 2026, and Saturday they will begin their second campaign in the Prinx Tires USL Cup by hosting League One side Greenville Triumph SC at the newly dubbed F.N.B. Stadium.

It will be the first-ever meeting between the two sides and the first of four matches in Group 6 for each. Making up the rest of the group are the Charleston Battery, Charlotte Independence, Loudoun United FC and the Richmond Kickers, the one team the Hounds will not face out of their group. The seven group winners and one wild card will advance to the USL Cup's knockout rounds, which are scheduled to begin with the quarterfinals on Aug. 13.

The only difference from an on-field perspective in the group stage matches is that matches tied after 90 minutes will progress directly to penalty kicks, with the shootout winner receiving two points and the shootout loser taking a single point. That situation played out once for the Hounds a year ago, when they finished 1-2-1 in group play after being bested on penalties by Portland Hearts of Pine.

The Hounds will be looking to build momentum after beating Detroit City FC in the league last Saturday, 2-1. With a full week of rest between matches, availability won't be an issue in most cases. Yet, coming off three matches in seven days in the prior week and with this being a non-league match, Saturday's lineup is likely to be a mix of regular starters and some players the staff would like to get more minutes under their belt.

The Triumph are 2-2-0 to start their league season and they were knocked out in the First Round of the U.S. Open Cup, which means Greenville has played just five matches in 2026 - fewer than any team in U.S. Soccer's professional divisions except Open Cup-ineligible Fort Wayne FC. Azaad Liadi paces the Triumph attack with two goals and two assists, and higher-scoring matches have been the norm with eight goals for and seven against in the team's four league outings.

Fans attending the match are encouraged to purchase their parking in advance and arrive early with traffic and road closures caused by the NFL Draft in Pittsburgh this week. Getting to F.N.B. Stadium early also comes with the reward of the second $1 Beers Night of the season, with discounted I.C. Light in the Tailgate Zone from 5-6 p.m. and then inside the stadium from gates opening at 6 p.m. until kickoff.

Tickets and parking are available through Ticketmaster and by calling the F.N.B. Stadium Box Office at 412-865-GOAL. The match will be televised live on KDKA+ - with a replay at 1 p.m. Sunday - and streamed via ESPN+. Radio Las Palmas, 92.9 FM HD2 will also have the live broadcast in Spanish, available via HD radio and streaming online.

Match Info

Prinx Tires USL Cup Group Play

Riverhounds (0-0-0) vs. Greenville Triumph SC (0-0-0)

Date: Saturday, April 25

Time: 7 p.m.

Location: F.N.B. Stadium

Tickets: Ticketmaster

Odds: Not available

TV: KDKA+

Streaming: ESPN+

Radio: Radio Las Palmas, 92.9 FM HD2 (Spanish)

Live statistics: USL Championship Match Center

Live updates: @RiverhoundsSC on X/Twitter

Match hashtag: #PITvGVL







United Soccer League Championship Stories from April 23, 2026

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