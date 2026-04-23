Match Preview: Las Vegas Lights FC vs AC Boise: Saturday, April 25, 7:30 p.m. PT

Published on April 23, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Las Vegas Lights FC News Release







The Lights return to Cashman Field for their Prinx Tires USL Cup debut against USL League One newcomers AC Boise

Match: Las Vegas Lights FC vs AC Boise

When: Saturday, April 25

Where: Cashman Field, Las Vegas, Nevada

Kickoff: 7:30 p.m. PT

How to Watch: FOX5, SSSEN, ESPN+

A new edition of the Prinx Tires USL Cup is upon us.

A new chance to make a statement and earn silverware. A new opportunity to make history.

But what's the Prinx Tires USL Cup, anyway? Don't worry, we've got you covered.

The Prinx Tires USL Cup, explained

The Prinx Tires USL Cup is USL's intraleague cup competition, featuring all 43 teams from the league's professional divisions: USL Championship and USL League One.

The teams are split into seven regional groups, with each club set to play four group stage matches (two at home and two away). The seven group winners and the best second-placed team (with goals scored being the first tiebreaking criteria if two teams finish with the same points) will qualify for the quarterfinals.

If you're a Concacaf sicko, yes: the initial phase's format is very similar to the Nations League group stage. And yes, it's strange to be part of a group with another team and never play against them (kind regards, Sacramento).

What's different about the Prinx Tires USL Cup is that if a match ends in a draw after regulation, each team has a chance to earn an additional point through a penalty shootout. Which basically means that you can strategically finesse your way into quarterfinal qualification without winning a single match. You do have to be really good at penalties, though.

Las Vegas Lights FC will feature in Group 1 alongside two USL League One sides (Athletic Club Boise and Spokane Velocity FC) and three USL Championship teams (Monterey Bay FC, Oakland Roots SC, and Sacramento Republic FC).

The Lights will play AC Boise this Saturday at Cashman Field, Spokane Velocity FC on May 17 at One Spokane Stadium, Oakland Roots on June 6 at Cashman, and Monterey Bay on July 10 at Cardinale Stadium.

This Saturday's match will represent the Lights' debut in the third edition of the cup competition. But who's AC Boise? Here's all you need to know about our next opponent.

AC Boise: The New Kids on the Block

Founded in 2024 and currently playing their first season ever, Athletic Club Boise is Idaho's first professional soccer club.

The club, currently playing at The Stadium in Expo Idaho, is heavily inspired by the city's Basque heritage (Boise has an estimated 10,000-15,000 people of Basque descent, making it one of the largest Basque diasporas in the country) and Athletic Club Bilbao. Their crest, name, and Basque green are clear references to the Zuri-Gorriak, the most influential team in the Spanish Basque region.

AC Boise currently stands fifth in the League One standings with eight points after two wins, two draws, and one defeat. In their last match, they crushed Westchester SC 4-0 at home with Tumi Moshobane, Denys Kostyshyn (x2), and Luan Brito entering their names on the scoresheet.

Keys to the Match

Here are the keys to three points on the Lights' first Prinx Tires USL Cup match.

The right mentality

The USL Championship is above League One in the USL pyramid. That is a fact.

However, the chasm between both competitions is not as wide as most fans think.

In last year's edition of the competition, League One clubs put on a fight in most matches against their Championship adversaries. Greenville Triumph had an impressive run in the cup, making the semifinals and getting knocked out by soon-to-be champions Hartford Athletic in a close match.

In this year's edition of the U.S. Open Cup, 2025 League One champions One Knoxville knocked out DC United in a penalty shootout, further making the case for League One as one of the strongest emerging leagues in the country.

No opponent must be underestimated, even if they play a division below. The Lights must take this match seriously and face AC Boise with the right mentality. A winning mentality.

Winning at all costs is the mission.

Denys Kostyshyn

Denys Kostyshyn has been Boise's player to watch during the start of the year.

The 28-year-old Ukrainian midfielder, who spent the 2025 season playing for Kosovo Superleague side FC Drita, has scored four goals and contributed one assist in five matches, cementing his status as one of the best players in the league

A creative playmaker with excellent technique and vision, Kostyshyn represents a significant threat to the Lights' defensive line.

Any serious attempt at victory starts with controlling the Ukrainian star and keeping his ability to associate with his teammates on lock.

A Chance to Prove Themselves

The Lights had a midweek matchup against Oakland Roots for the USL Championship, which means that it's very likely that this Saturday's starting lineup presents some interesting rotations.

And this is not a sign of weakness. It's a sign of depth and quality.

This match represents a magnificent opportunity for many players who haven't been able to play significant minutes as starters. If given the chance, it's certain that they will give it their all on the pitch as they attempt to convince Head Coach Devin Rensing and break into a starting position.

Don't underestimate the potential of a group of players with something to prove.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from April 23, 2026

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