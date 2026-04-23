Double Match Week for Las Vegas Lights FC

Published on April 23, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Las Vegas Lights FC News Release







LAS VEGAS - Las Vegas Lights FC has started the first double match week of the 2026 season this week.

On Wednesday night, the team began the doubleheader with a tough road loss at Oakland Roots SC.

After a poor start had the Lights facing a 3-0 deficit at the Oakland Coliseum, Oalex Anderson scored two minutes into his debut and Johnny Rodriguez finished his fourth goal of the season.

However, after a late penalty was awarded to the Roots, the Lights were unable to complete the comeback and fell to a 4-2 loss.

Up next, Las Vegas will host USL League One side AC Boise in the first game of the 2026 Prinx Tires USL Cup on Saturday, April 25 at Cashman Field.

The USL Cup is an intraleague competition featuring all teams from both the USL Championship and USL League One. Teams are divided into groups, with each team playing four group stage games.

After the completion of the group stage (which is played over the course of the season), the group winners and best second-placed teams will advance to a single-elimination knockout bracket to determine a champion.

The match will be played on Third Kit Debut Night, featuring the first appearance of the Lights' 2026 Red Rock Kit in match action.

Additionally, the match will feature a post-game fireworks show, as the club will be putting on a fireworks show at one match per month throughout the 2026 season.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from April 23, 2026

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