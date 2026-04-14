Las Vegas Lights FC Defender Shawn Smart Named to USL Championship Team of the Week for Week 6

Published on April 14, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Las Vegas Lights FC News Release







Las Vegas Lights FC defender Shawn Smart was named to the USL Championship Team of the Week for Week 6 on Tuesday morning.

Smart earned his spot on the Team of the Week after an imposing performance against Sacramento Republic FC last Saturday, assisting Aaron Guillen for the first goal of the match and putting up impressive defensive metrics in a hard-fought match.

The Lights took the lead in the 20th minute, when Shawn intelligently found an unmarked Aaron Guillen, who blasted a low shot from outside the box to defeat Sacramento goalkeeper Danny Vitiello.

The Lights were not able to maintain the lead, as Mark-Anthony Kaye scored ten minutes later to level the match and earn both sides a point in a highly contested match.

Beyond his assist, Shawn Smart also made 14 key defensive contributions, winning 78% of ground duels and 75% of aerial duels.

Las Vegas Lights FC return to Cashman Field this Saturday, April 25 against Athletic Club Boise for our USL Prinx Tires Cup debut. Tickets are available now at lasvegaslightsfc.com/tickets.

See below for the full USL Championship Team of the Week - Week 6:

GK - Alex Rando, Orange County SC

D - Haruki Yamazaki, Detroit City FC

D - Tony Alfaro, El Paso Locomotive FC

D - Anthony Herbert, Indy Eleven

D - Shawn Smart, Las Vegas Lights FC

M - James Murphy, Loudoun United FC

M - Taylor Davila, Louisville City FC

M - Jack Blake, Indy Eleven

F - Ihsan Sacko, Phoenix Rising FC

F - Markus Anderson, Brooklyn FC

F - Thorleifur Úlfarsson, Loudoun United FC

Coach - Danny Stone, Orange County SC

Bench - Jackson Lee (BKN), Brandon Dayes (LOU), Alex Crognale (SA), JP Scearce (PHX), Sebastien Tregarthen (BHM), Russell Cicerone (TBR), Lyam MacKinnon (OC)







United Soccer League Championship Stories from April 14, 2026

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