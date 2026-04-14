Pair Named to USL Team of the Week for Week 6

Published on April 14, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Loudoun United FC News Release







Leesburg, VA - Loudoun United FC's James Murphy and Thor Úlfarsson have been named to the USL Championship's Team of the Week for their week six performance in the club's 3-3 draw against Louisville City FC.

(M) - James Murphy - James Murphy recorded two assists, playing a key role in Loudoun United's 3-3 draw against Louisville City FC. Murphy set up the opening goal with a precise pass to Thor Úlfarsson before later providing an assist to Bolu Akinyode, helping fuel the Red-and-White attack throughout the match.

(F) - Thor Úlfarsson - Thor Úlfarsson scored a brace to lead Loudoun United in Friday night's 3-3 draw against Louisville City FC. The Icelandic forward opened the scoring in the 8th minute with a first-time finish and added his second just before halftime, bringing his season total to four goals in five appearances.

USL Championship Team of the Week

GK - Alex Rando, Orange County SC

D - Haruki Yamazaki, Detroit City FC

D - Tony Alfaro, El Paso Locomotive FC

D - Anthony Herbert, Indy Eleven

D - Shawn Smart, Las Vegas Lights FC

M - James Murphy, Loudoun United FC

M - Taylor Davila, Louisville City FC

M - Jack Blake, Indy Eleven

F - Ihsan Sacko, Phoenix Rising FC

F - Markus Anderson, Brooklyn FC

F - Thorleifur Úlfarsson, Loudoun United FC

Coach - Danny Stone, Orange County SC

Bench - Jackson Lee (BKN), Brandon Dayes (LOU), Alex Crognale (SA), JP Scearce (PHX), Sebastien Tregarthen (BHM), Russell Cicerone (TBR), Lyam MacKinnon (OC)







United Soccer League Championship Stories from April 14, 2026

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