Locomotive Face MLS Test in Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Clash at Houston Dynamo FC

Published on April 14, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

El Paso Locomotive FC News Release







EL PASO, TEXAS - El Paso Locomotive FC heads to Shell Energy Stadium on Wednesday night to take on Houston Dynamo FC in the Round of 32 of the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup, with kickoff set for 6 p.m. MT. Riding an unbeaten start to the 2026 season, Los Locos look to carry their momentum into a high-profile matchup against an MLS opponent and continue their run in the tournament.

Watch: Paramount+

Be sure to follow @eplocomotivefc on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook for live updates of the match. Additionally, fans are encouraged to download the team's official mobile app on the Apple App Store or Google Play for instant access to mobile tickets, team content, and match notifications.

KEY STORYLINES

FULL STEAM AHEAD

El Paso Locomotive FC hits the road for Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup action, taking on Houston Dynamo FC in the Round of 32 on Wednesday, April 15 at 6 p.m. MT at Shell Energy Stadium in Houston, Texas. The match will be streamed live on Paramount+.

Los Locos enter the contest unbeaten through seven matches across all competitions (6-0-1) and will look to carry that momentum into the matchup against an MLS opponent in the tournament. The fixture marks another early-season road test for El Paso, which has been dominant away from home in 2026.

BY THE NUMBERS (ALL COMPETITIONS)

Record: 6-0-1

Goals: 20 scored, 5 conceded

Shots: 83 total, 39 on target (47%)

Rubio Rubín & Amando Moreno: 10+ combined goals (team leaders); Rubín-6, Moreno-4

Fouls: 102 drawn, 99 committed

Discipline: 20 yellow cards, 1 red card

LAST TIME OUT

Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup

El Paso Locomotive FC made derby history, marking the first time in the Derby del Camino Real that the club has scored more than three goals against New Mexico United, while also securing its sixth all-time win in the series. Before tonight, neither side had ever scored more than three goals in a single derby match. With the victory, the all-time series now stands at 6-7-8. The rivalry continues May 6 in Albuquerque before shifting to Southwest University Park on July 11 as part of the USL Cup and will conclude on October 24, 2026.

USL Championship Regular Season

El Paso Locomotive FC delivered a dominant 4-0 road victory over Hartford Athletic, extending their unbeaten start to 6-0-1 and securing a fourth straight league win. Eric Calvillo opened the scoring in the 12th minute, followed by Tony Álfaro converting a penalty, while Diego Abitia added his first league goal in the 32nd minute and Gabi Torres capped the scoring in the 64th minute. The result pushes Los Locos to 13 points and second place in the Western Conference, matching the best seven-match start in club history and continuing a potent run of 20 goals across all competitions this season.

BEST START IN CLUB HISTORY

With El Paso Locomotive FC's win at Hartford on Saturday, Los Locos improve to 6-0-1 in 2026, including a 4-0-1 mark and four straight wins in league play, earning 13 points and remaining in second place in the Western Conference behind Orange County SC (14 points). The seven-match unbeaten run across all competitions ties the best start in club history, matching the 2021 season, when the Locomotive went 4-0-3 through their first seven matches. The five unbeaten road matches rank second in club history, behind only 2019, when the club went unbeaten in its first seven road matches (3-0-4).

LOCOS IN THE HUNT

El Paso Locomotive FC's Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup run marks the third consecutive season the club has advanced to the third round (2024, 2025, 2026), continuing a strong track record in the competition. The 2026 matchup will also be the second straight year Locomotive faces an MLS opponent at this stage, taking on the Houston Dynamo FC after squaring off against Austin FC in 2025.

LOCOMOTIVE ON THE ATTACK

El Paso Locomotive FC has been dominant in the 2026 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup, posting a 2-0-0 record with a +6 goal differential after victories over Laredo Heat SC (2-0) and New Mexico United (4-0) to advance to the Round of 32. Los Locos have scored six goals while conceding none, averaging 3.0 goals per match and showcasing both attacking efficiency and defensive solidity through two rounds of play.

DEFENSIVE DOMINANCE

Defensively, Locomotive has yet to concede a goal in the U.S.

Open Cup play, posting back-to-back clean sheets with opponents held to just 7 total shots on goal across two matches. El Paso has drawn 23 fouls while committing 27. Sebastian Mora-Mora and Abraham Romero have combined for 7 saves on 7 shots faced, producing a perfect 1.000 save percentage and a 0.00 goals-against average through 180 minutes of play.

OPEN CUP LEADERS

Rubio Rubín leads the team with 2 goals, while Eric Calvillo, Diego Abitia, Alex Méndez and Álvaro Quezada have each added a goal, highlighting five different scorers across two matches. Los Locos have totaled 27 shots with 12 on target (44% accuracy), averaging 13.5 shots and 6.0 shots on goal per match, consistently generating opportunities in the final third. The attack has been balanced, with 10 different players registering at least one shot and six players recording multiple attempts.

LAST TIME AGAINST MLS OPPONENT

El Paso Locomotive FC built a 2-0 first-half lead behind a Beto Avila brace, but Austin FC rallied with three second-half goals to secure a 3-2 comeback win in Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup action in the Round of 32 on May 7, 2025. Avila scored in the 20th and 34th minutes, while Austin responded with goals in the 73rd, 76th, and 80th minutes to take the lead. El Paso pressed late with several stoppage-time chances but was unable to find the equalizer.

UNBEATEN FORM AMONG ELITE COMPANY

Heading into Week 7 of league play, El Paso Locomotive is one of two unbeaten teams in the USL Championship - along with the Tampa Bay Rowdies - and the only team in the Western Conference to remain unbeaten. The team ranks second in Western Conference standings with 13 points behind Orange County FC.

ON THE ROAD

With the 4-0 road victory over Hartford Athletic, El Paso Locomotive FC has opened the 2026 season a perfect 5-0-0 record away from home, marking the longest road winning streak to start a season in club history and surpassing the previous record of four straight road wins set from April 29-June 10, 2023. The result also adds to the club's strong history away from home, with the longest unbeaten road run across all competitions standing at 10 matches, achieved twice (March 25-July 29, 2023, at 5-0-3 and Aug. 15, 2020-June 30, 2021, at 8-0-2).

FAST STARTS

Los Locos have consistently dictated matches early, scoring 10 first-half goals and recording 6 of their 7 go-ahead goals before halftime. El Paso has taken control in the opening 45 minutes and has not allowed a game-winning goal all season. El Paso has recorded three multi-goal games in five league matches and has yet to be held to fewer than two goals in a win.

ATTACK THAT TRAVELS

El Paso's offense has been especially dangerous on the road, scoring 14 of its 20 goals away from home while maintaining consistent production across both halves (10 first half, 10 second half), proving its ability to generate chances in any environment.

ATTACKING ON ALL CYLINDERS

El Paso's boots are on fire. Los Locos have scored 20 goals over seven matches, including 14 in five USL Championship contests. Seven players have contributed in league play, with Amando Moreno and Rubio Rubín leading the charge with four apiece.

CLINICAL IN KEY MOMENTS

Six of the club's 20 goals have been game-winners, with El Paso capitalizing on key stretches, especially between the 21st and 40th minutes, where they have scored eight goals, their most productive window. Eighteen of El Paso's 20 goals have come from the starting XI, with 16 scored from open play.

DUAL THREAT UP TOP

Rubio Rubín and Amando Moreno have combined for eight goals in league play, forming one of the most dangerous attacking duos in the USL Championship. Both players are averaging over a goal per match pace, consistently driving El Paso's offensive production. Rubín and Moreno each have four goals, tying for the team lead and ranking tied for second among league leaders.

BREAKTHROUGH NIGHT

Diego Abitia and Gabi Torres each scored their first regular-season goals against Hartford Athletic FC. Abitia's came in the 32nd minute on a shot from close range, assisted by Kofi Twumasi. It marked his second goal of the season after scoring in the opening match of the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup against Laredo Heat. Torres's goal came in the 64th minute on a shot from the center of the box after Amando Moreno's attempt was saved. The goal was Torres's first of the season after returning from injury and the seventh of his Locomotive career.

FOUR-GOAL FIREPOWER

Saturday's four Locomotive goals mark the second time this season the team has achieved the feat, after scoring four against New Mexico United in the second round of the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup. Locomotive has scored four or more goals 11 times in club history, including nine in USL Championship play.

LEAGUE RECOGNITION

El Paso Locomotive FC has earned multiple USL Championship honors early in the 2026 season, highlighting strong individual performances across the squad. Rubio Rubín and Amando Moreno have each been named Player of the Week (Weeks 1 and 5, respectively) while also earning Team of the Week selections. Alex Méndez has been named to the Team of the Week twice (Weeks 2 and 4), while Tony Alfaro earned Team of the Week honors in Week 6. In goal, Sebastian Mora-Mora was recognized with Save of the Week in Week 4, underscoring the club's impact on both sides of the ball.

RECENT LOCOMOTIVE QUOTES:

HC JUNIOR GONZALEZ on the opportunity to play an MLS squad in a meaningful competition:

"We have quite a few players who have played in MLS first teams. Obviously, the majority of my career has been in Major League Soccer. I believe there are a lot of USL players who are just as good as - if not better than - some MLS players. From my experience, there's something for us to prove, that we belong on the field and that we can compete.

I know the coaches in Houston, and I'm very close with a few of them. They're not going to take us lightly. They'll approach this with the same professionalism they would against any MLS opponent. It's our job to be sharp, be confident, and step onto the field knowing we belong and that we have just as good a chance to get a result as they do. That's how you have to approach every game.

It's a great opportunity for our city and our club to gain exposure. Anytime you get a result against an MLS opponent, it gets people's attention. But the reality is, I've been part of the Open Cup for many years, and USL teams knock off MLS teams every year."

D RICKY RUIZ on the opportunity to face Houston in the U.S. Open Cup:

"I think it's a big opportunity. You always want to play a team from a higher league and test yourself against that level of competition, whether it's within your league or above. For us, a big part of this group is still together from last year, and we left the Open Cup with a bit of a bitter taste. That's something we're carrying into this match, and we're hoping to turn it into a positive result this time."







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