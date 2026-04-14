Ihsan Sacko, JP Scearce Named to USL Team of the Week 6

Published on April 14, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Phoenix Rising FC News Release







Phoenix Rising forward Ihsan Sacko and midfielder JP Scearce were both named to the USL Championship Team of the Week 6, USL announced today. Sacko netted a brace, while Scearce contributed a goal and assist to power Rising to a 3-0 win over New Mexico United on April 11 at Phoenix Rising Stadium.

Sacko scored Rising's opening goal from the penalty spot in the 13th minute and helped cement the three points with a tricky finish at the near post after dribbling toward the end line. With the brace, the Frenchman extended his goal-contribution tally to a team-high seven across all competitions (3G, 4A). Notably, he has been involved in a Rising goal in six of the club's eight matches in 2026.

"We know what (Ihsan) Sacko can bring to the line, and we know we started him for that," Rising Head Coach Pa-Modou Kah said. "He has been productive wherever we put him; that's how versatile he is... The performance that he brings, we're very happy, and you could see it in him. Last year, he didn't have a break. He started in Europe, kept going and now he's on a different level."

Named to the Team of the Week bench, Scearce finished with a goal and assist against New Mexico to extend his goal-contribution tally to three (2G, 1A). It was the midfielder's first multi-goal-contribution match with the club, with the assist being his first since playing for Union Omaha. Scearce's second goal of the season came from outside the box, running onto a pass from Avayevu and using his right foot to slot the ball into the bottom-left corner of the net. His assist came in the 82nd minute, a result of heavy pressure and winning the ball in the final third before playing the ball to Sacko.

"I felt good scoring a goal tonight," Scearce said. "I had to score after missing the penalty (earlier in the match), so I'm happy I was able to do that."

Sacko and Scearce will look to replicate Saturday's success when Rising travels to San Jose, California, to face the San Jose Earthquakes in Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup play on April 15 at PayPal Park.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from April 14, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.