Island Rhodes Music Festival Debuts August 15-16 at Centreville Bank Stadium

Published on April 14, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Rhode Island FC News Release







PAWTUCKET, R.I. - The Ocean State is welcoming a brand-new marquee music festival this summer with the debut of Centreville Bank Stadium's first-ever concert event, Island Rhodes Music Festival. Set to take place the weekend of August 15-16 at Centreville Bank Stadium in Pawtucket, Rhode Island, the two-day festival will transform the state-of-the-art waterfront venue into a vibrant celebration of live music, culture, and coastal energy.

Island Rhodes Music Festival will feature two full days of top-tier national touring artists fans can't see anywhere else in the region, including Sublime, Slightly Stoopid, Rebelution, The Roots, and more, all performing on a turntable stage throughout the weekend. Designed to reflect Rhode Island's creative spirit and coastal roots, the festival will offer fans an immersive experience that goes beyond the music.

Alongside performances from top current artists and genre-defining legends, Island Rhodes will feature a curated mix of standout food vendors - from regional favorites to elevated festival fare - plus premium VIP experiences designed for fans who want to take the weekend up a level.

"New England has always supported this music at a high level," said Grand Rising Curations Founder Dave Niedbalski. "Centreville Bank Stadium gave us a unique opportunity - especially with its riverfront setting and built-in premium experiences - to create something the market is craving and that feels connected to the community."

The development of Centreville Bank Stadium has created a new backdrop for concerts, festivals, and live events. Grand Rising Curations moved quickly to collaborate with the team, identifying opportunities in the market and building something to meet them.

With its prime location on the banks of the Seekonk River, modern amenities, and easy access from across the Northeast, Centreville Bank Stadium offers the perfect backdrop for a summer music festival. Island Rhodes Music Festival aims to establish itself as a premier annual celebration that draws both local fans and out-of-town visitors alike.

"Bringing Island Rhodes Festival to Centreville Bank Stadium as our first-ever music event is a defining milestone in the story of our venue and for Rhode Island," said Centreville Bank Stadium General Manager Paul Byrne. "From the start, our vision has been to create a world-class destination for live sports and entertainment in the Ocean State and launching with a festival of this scale sets an exciting tone for everything we are building here moving forward."

Fans can secure early-bird pricing through the festival presale on Thursday, April 16, from 10am to 10pm ET. Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday, April 17 at 10am. Two-day ticket offer levels include SVIP, VIP Pit + Riverlounge, GA Floor, and GA. Early-bird priced tickets start at $150 all-in, with a layaway option available for $25 down.

For pre-sale information and festival updates, subscribe to the Island Rhodes newsletter at islandrhodes.com.

For Centreville Bank Stadium news and updates, visit centrevillebankstadium.com and follow the stadium on Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from April 14, 2026

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