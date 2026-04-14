Rhode Island FC Faces Major League Soccer Club New England Revolution in Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Round of 32 Today

Published on April 14, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Rhode Island FC News Release







Rhode Island FC faces Major League Soccer club New England Revolution at Centreville Bank Stadium in the 2026 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Round of 32.

WHO

New England Revolution

Rhode Island FC

WHEN

Tuesday, April 14

7:00 p.m. ET

WHERE

Centreville Bank Stadium

11 Tidewater St.

Pawtucket, R.I. 02860

BROADCAST

Paramount+

RADIO

790 The Score (WPRV 790 AM)

GAME PREVIEW

The New England Revolution has accrued a stellar home record early in the MLS regular season, out-scoring its opponents 10-1 with a perfect 3W-0L-0T record. The Revs kicked off their home slate with a commanding 6-1 win vs. FC Cincinnati on March 15. The historic result matched New England's largest margin of victory in club history, and saw the club score six goals in a game for the first time in more than two decades. The win was the Revolution's first victory under newly-appointed Head Coach Marko Mitrović. He went on to lead the Revs to back-to-back clean sheet victories at home vs. CF Montréal (3-0) on April 4 and DC United (1-0) on April 11. New England has scored 10 goals from seven different players this season, balancing an attack that has shown depth and firepower early on. After back-to-back road losses to start the season, Mitrović has yet to lead the Revs astray on home turf, and will look to continue that good form at New England's home away from home as he takes charge of his first competitive cup game on Tuesday.

Rhode Island FC advanced to the Round of 32 after earning back-to-back shutout wins in the competition for the first time. It first dispatched amateur side CD Faialense 4-0 in the First Round on March 17 before blanking regional rival Hartford Athletic 2-0 in the Second Round on April 1. RIFC scored its six goals through five different goalscorers in the Open Cup. Defenders Aldair Sanchez, Dani Rovira, Nick Scardina and CJ Williams all scored their first career RIFC goals in this year's cup run. Defender Hugo Bacharach and midfielder Kevin Vang also recorded their first career RIFC assists in the competition. This year's run matches RIFC's farthest run in its three U.S. Open Cup appearances. Last season, it advanced to the Round of 32 with a 2-1 win at USL League One side Portland Hearts of Pine before falling 2-1 to the New England Revolution on May 7.







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