Open Cup Preview: Hounds at Red Bull New York

Published on April 14, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC News Release







PITTSBURGH - It's back to Open Cup play this week, and standing between the Hounds and a spot in the final 16 is their first MLS opponent of the tournament, Red Bull New York, who will play host Wednesday night.

It's the first meeting between the Hounds and RBNY, but it's far from the first time the Hounds have seen the Red Bull logo on the opposite bench. The Hounds hold an 11-7-2 all-time record against the club's reserve team, Red Bulls II, which played in the USL Championship from 2015-22 before self-relegating to MLS Next Pro. That series included five trips by the Hounds to Red Bull Arena - now known as Sports Illustrated Stadium - where the team lost on their first four visits before winning the most recent in 2020.

The Hounds enter the match holding the distinction of being one of only three clubs to advance to the Round of 32 in each of the past four Cup campaigns, joining the Houston Dynamo and Sacramento Republic FC. Though the Hounds are 4-8 all-time against MLS teams, they are 3-2 in the past five such meetings, including Round of 32 wins over the New England Revolution in 2023 and New York City FC in 2025.

For the Hounds to score a fifth win over MLS opposition, they will need to show some more venom in front of goal after mustering only a single shot on target Sunday in a 1-0 loss at Birmingham. Though Albert Dikwa, Eliot Goldthorp and Sam Bassett all have shown an eye for goal with multiple strikes this season, Danny Griffin has been the finisher in Cup matches with goals in each of the first two rounds this year. Griffin has four Cup goals for the Hounds - tied for the most in club history with head coach Rob Vincent - and that includes the only goal in that 2023 victory on the road at New England.

On the opposite bench to Vincent will be first-year RBNY coach Michael Bradley, the former U.S. National Team captain who once battled Vincent when both were playing in MLS with D.C. United and Toronto FC, respectively.

This will be Bradley's first Open Cup match as a head coach, which leaves some mystery as to how he will approach the match with a team off to an up-and-down start at 3-2-2 in league play. RBNY is coming off a solid result with a 2-2 draw at Inter Miami on Saturday, and they have an attacking group laden with young talent led by Mexican international Jorge Ruvalcaba and 18-year-old Julian Hall, the team's top scorer with five goals.

Open play has been a hallmark of RBNY matches early in the season, as with 11 goals for and 15 against, they sit tied for third out 30 MLS teams for the most total goals scored in their matches. The Hounds also have been more wide open than in recent years, but history shows they will want to stay compact defensively, as all four of their wins over MLS teams have been clean sheets, including the 1-0 triumph over NYCFC in this round a year ago.

Fans will be able to watch all the action live starting at 7:30 p.m. on Paramount+, and the Hounds' official Spanish-language radio partner, Radio Las Palmas, 92.9 FM HD2, will be on location with the live call, as well.

Match Info

Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Round of 32

Riverhounds vs. Red Bull New York

Date: Wednesday, April 15

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Location: Sports Illustrated Stadium, Harrison, N.J.

Odds: Not available

Streaming: Paramount+

Radio: Radio Las Palmas, 92.9 FM HD2

Live updates: @RiverhoundsSC on X/Twitter

Match hashtag: #RBNYvPIT and #USOC2026







United Soccer League Championship Stories from April 14, 2026

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