Le Rouge's U.S. Open Cup Run Ends with Hard-Fought 2-1 Loss to MLS Side Chicago Fire

Published on April 14, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Detroit City FC News Release









Detroit City FC defender Devon Amoo-Mensah (right) vs. the Chicago Fire

(Detroit City FC) Detroit City FC defender Devon Amoo-Mensah (right) vs. the Chicago Fire(Detroit City FC)

DETROIT - Detroit City FC faced MLS side Chicago Fire in the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Round of 32. In the back and forth battle, Chicago Fire moved onto the Round of 16 after winning 1-2. The two Chicago goals came from Jason Shokalook, one was a rebounded set piece in the 34th and the other a shot from the edge of the box in the 36th minute. Detroit's goal came in the 79th minute, after a crossed ball from Haruki Yamazaki found Darren Smith, who put it into the back of the net.

Head Coach Danny Dichio started the match with a few changes in the starting XI. Carlos Herrera in goal, Tommy Silva, Callum Montgomery, captain Devon Amoo-Mensah, and Haruki Yamazaki all in the back line. The midfield consisted of a returning Maxi Rodriguez, Kobe Hernandez-Foster, and Abdoulaye Diop. The attacking three was led by Ates Diouf, Darren Smith, and Jeciel Cedeño.

Detroit started the match on the right foot, creating their first clear chance on goal in the 4th minute. Maxi Rodriguez drove up the center of the field and played it to Darren Smith on his right, whose attempt was sent just wide of the left post.

The first yellow card of the game was shown to Chicago's Mauricio Pineda, who put in a rough challenge on Haruki Yamazaki.

After a non-contact injury, Maxi Rodriguez had to be subbed off for Alex Dalou in the 21st minute.

The second clear chance of the game also belonged to Detroit, as a central drive up the field from Ates Diouf found Smith and his shot hit the left post in the 25th minute. The ball was rebounded back into play off the post, but the play ultimately ended with a missed shot from Diouf.

While Detroit seemed to have general control of the match, a Chicago set piece in the 34th minute found Jason Shokalook, who rebounded the ball past Carlos Herrera. Chicago and Shookalook followed this momentum, as his shot from the edge of the box also found his way past Herrera in the 35th minute.

Darren Smith was shown the first yellow card for Detroit in the 37th minute after a challenge on Jack Elliott.

Detroit's next chance on goal came after a set piece shot from Kobe Hernandez-Foster was sent inches wide of the right post in the 44th minute. Detroit went into the half shortly after the attempt.

During the half, Chicago's Philip Zinckernagel and Jack Elliott were subbed off for Maren Haile-Selassie and Mbekezeli Mbokazi.

Coming into the second half, Detroit had their first chance in the 52nd minute, where a pass into the box found Jeciel Cedeño. He faked his first shot and his second attempt was sent just over the crossbar.

Chicago's Sergio Oregel was shown a yellow card in the 59th minute after a challenge on Alex Dalou.

Another Detroit chance was built just after the foul, where Diouf drove up the field and found himself in a position to shoot, but his effort ended up being saved by Chris Brady in the 60th minute.

Detroit made their first strategic changes of the match in the 65th minute, taking off Tommy Silva and Ates Diouf for Aedan Stanley and Chisom Egbuchulam. These changes were followed by two Chicago changes, who brought off David Poreba and Sergio Oregel for Robin Lod and Anton Saletros in the 77th minute.

In the 78th minute, Yamazaki drove down the right side of the field and played a cross into Darren Smith, whose right footed shot put the ball in the back of the net and put Detroit on the board.

Directly after the goal, Chicago's Puso Dithejane was shown a direct red card after a rough challenge on Yamazaki in the 80th minute.

The goal and red card led to another Chicago change, as Jason Shokalook came off for Dylan Borso in the 83th minute. Shortly after the changes, Joel Waterman was shown a yellow card after a challenge on Chisom Egbuchulam.

Detroit subbed off Darren Smith and Callum Montgomery for Connor Rutz and Rio Hope-Gund in the 87th minute. Shortly after the Detroit changes, Egbuchulam was shown a yellow card after a challenge on Joel Waterman.

The final Detroit chance came in the 90 '+4th minute, where Connor Rutz shot from the edge of the box, but the curling ball missed just wide of the left post.

The strong performance from Detroit and late lunge put up a fight against MLS side Chicago Fire, but was not able to push them into the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup round of 16.

Le Rouge's next match will be facing rivals Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC away on Saturday, April 18th. Kickoff is at 7p.m.

Detroit City Starting XI: Carlos Herrera, Haruki Yamazaki, Callum Montgomery (85'), Devon Amoo-Mensah, Derrick Silva (63'), Kobe Hernandez-Foster, Abdoulaye Diop, Maxi Rodriguez (21'), Jeciel Cedeño, Darren Smith (85'), and Ates Diouf (63').

Detroit City Substitutes: Alex Dalou (21'), Chisom Egbuchulam (63'), Aedan Stanley (63'), Connor Rutz (85'), and Rio Hope-Gund (85').

For more information about Detroit City FC, visit detcityfc.com and follow @DetroitCityFC on X, Facebook, and @detroitcityfootballclub on Instagram.

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