Detroit City FC Heads South for Clash at Charleston Battery

Published on May 28, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Detroit City FC News Release









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(Detroit City FC) Detroit City FC talks strategy(Detroit City FC)

DETROIT - Detroit City FC hits the road for a USL Championship Eastern Conference showdown, traveling to Patriots Point to face Charleston Battery Saturday night.

Le Rouge enters the weekend second in the Eastern Conference with 17 points (5-2-3) and a +4 goal differential, sitting just behind Tampa Bay Rowdies at the top of the table. Charleston currently occupies sixth place with 13 points (4-1-4) and a -1 goal differential as they look to tighten the standings.

Detroit's recent form has featured big home wins including a 2-1 defeat of Louisville City and exciting 2-1 finish over Miami FC at Keyworth, and a scoreless draw on the road against Loudoun United. Charleston's last two contests include a narrow 1-0 defeat at New Mexico United and 4-0 home win against Sporting JAX earlier in May.

Head-to-Head

This is the second meeting between the clubs in 2026 after Detroit earned a 1-0 win at Keyworth on March 28 behind a strong defensive performance. Over the last six meetings, the series is nearly even: Detroit has taken three victories, Charleston has won twice, and the sides have drawn once.

The rivalry dates back to 2023 and has featured tight margins throughout, with four of the last six matches decided by a single goal.

Detroit City FC Focus

Detroit City's attack has been led by forward Darren Smith, whose six goals place him among the league's top scorers. Support in the final third has come from Ates Diouf and Chisom Egbuchulam, who have combined for three goals and two assists while posing consistent threats in and around the penalty area. Midfielder Kobe Hernández-Foster leads Le Rouge with 19 chances created, while captain Devon Amoo-Mensah has completed 483 passes to anchor City's buildup play out of the back.

Defensively, City has kept five clean sheets, one of the best marks in the conference, and has yet to drop points in any match where they have scored first. When leading at any time, Detroit holds a perfect record of five wins and no draws or losses, underlining the importance of the opening goal on Saturday.

Charleston Battery Overview

Charleston's attack has been spread across multiple contributors, with forward Colton Swan leading the side on three goals, followed closely by Kirill Pakhomov and Emilio Ycaza on two apiece. The club's creativity runs through Nathan Messer and Jeremy Kelly, each with three assists to their name, placing them among the league's early distribution leaders.

Statistically, Charleston has scored 12 goals and conceded 13 through nine matches, with their best attacking spells coming late in games where they have scored three times from the 76th minute onward. They have also demonstrated quality in possession, completing passes at an 83 percent accuracy rate, which ranks among the top sides in the Championship.

Availability

Michael Bryant, Jeciel Cedeno, and Chisom Egbuchulam are all listed as out for DCFC.

Up Next

Following the trip to Charleston, Detroit City returns home to face Lexington SC on Saturday, June 6, at Keyworth Stadium. Tickets are still available.

For more information about Detroit City FC, visit detcityfc.com and follow @DetroitCityFC on X, Facebook, and @detroitcityfootballclub on Instagram.

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United Soccer League Championship Stories from May 28, 2026

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