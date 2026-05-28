Match Preview: Republic FC at Phoenix Rising FC

Published on May 28, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Sacramento Republic FC News Release







Overview: SAC @ PHX

Date: Saturday, May 30

Location: Phoenix Rising Stadium

Kickoff: 7:30 p.m. PT

Watch: FOX40+, ESPN+

Know Your Club - Republic FC

May comes to a close with another road match for the Indomitable Club. Last weekend, the squad visited San Antonio FC - and despite a second-half that tilted the field in Republic FC's favor, the Quail couldn't find the points in a 2-1 loss. Two early goals gave San Antonio the early lead, but The Quails responded with a fiery effort that nearly paid off in the physical and intense Western Conference clash. Arturo Rodriguez recorded his third assist of the campaign, while Forster Ajago netted his second goal.

In the middle of the pitch, Aaron Essel continued his solid run as Republic FC's utility man. Featuring as both a defensive midfielder and a centerback during the contest, the 20-year-old led all players with 86 touches, 11 duels won, and 53/64 passing.

Led by Michel Benitez's three goals, Sacramento has found the back of the net in the last seven matches, its longest scoring streak since 2024. And if history goes to show, the Indomitable Club can be expected to live up to its trademark name - under Neill Collins, the team is undefeated in matches after a loss.

Know Your Opponent - Phoenix Rising FC

Phoenix sits even with Republic FC on the table, but has one more match played. Rising FC head into Saturday's contest with just one loss in its last five matches. Last week against Players' Shield leader Tampa Bay Rowdies, Phoenix suffered its first league defeat since April 4 by a score of 3-0. The Rowdies took the lead just two minutes into the match and added two more goals before halftime.

In USL competitions, Phoenix Rising is undefeated at home, including a recent 2-1 come-from-behind win over Orange County SC in the USL Cup. The key to Phoenix's success this year has been Ihsan Sacko. The French striker leads the team across all offensive categories with six goals, two assists, 25 shots, and 13 shots on target.

Head-to-Head

With 29 previous matches in USL play, Phoenix is Republic FC's second-most frequent opponent. It's been a fairly even series across the board, with each team claiming nine wins and the two sides playing to 11 draws.

They last faced off this past April, with Sacramento posting a 2-0 win at Heart Health Park.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from May 28, 2026

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