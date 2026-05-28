Switchbacks FC Sign Kisa Kiingi for the Remainder of the 2026 Season
Published on May 28, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC News Release
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. - Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC announced today it has signed defender Kisa Kiingi for the remainder of the 2026 season in the USL Championship.
During his 25-day contract, Kiingi featured in two matches for the club and quickly made a strong impression within the organization. Across those appearances, he successfully completed 100% of his tackles, recorded a key interception, and achieved a passing accuracy of 92.3%.
"Kisa (Kiingi) impressed us during his 25-day contract period in the locker room, in training, and in his debut against New Mexico," said Alan McCann. "He earned his chance, and we're excited to have him with us for the rest of the season."
Before he signed his 25-day contract with the Switchbacks, Kiingi had a strong stint with Minnesota United's second team, where he made 14 appearances, scored one goal, and logged 845 minutes on the pitch.
Before turning professional, Kiingi built an impressive collegiate career at Cornell University from 2021 to 2024. Over four seasons, he appeared in 59 matches, recording seven goals and eight assists while establishing himself as a reliable and dynamic presence in the squad. In his senior year, Kiingi served as team captain, showcasing leadership both on and off the field. His performances earned him All-Ivy League Honorable Mention recognition, capping off a standout collegiate tenure.
"I'm really happy to be able to continue with the team for the rest of the season. The guys have really welcomed me with open arms and made the transition really swift," said Kiingi. "There's a lot of talent in the locker room, which is exciting because we have what it takes to compete for trophies, which is what this club has done before. Overall, just looking forward to competing every day and continuing to get better individually and as a group."
Name: Kisa Kiingi
Position: Defender
Height: 6'1"
Date of Birth: June 10, 2002
Age: 23
Hometown: Bethesda, MD
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