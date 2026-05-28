Preview: Hounds vs. Miami FC
Published on May 28, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC News Release
PITTSBURGH - The Hounds are back at home for the first time in 28 days this Saturday, and awaiting them at F.N.B. Stadium is a big matchup in the middle of the Eastern Conference pack with Miami FC.
The Hounds last played back on May 15 in their Prinx Tires USL Cup match at Charlotte, which makes this the longest in-season gap between matches for the team since 2016. The extra rest couldn't have come at a better time for the Hounds, who are starting to get healthier after dealing with a handful of bumps, bruises and more serious ailments through April and May.
Only two players are ruled out for Saturday: Beto Ydrach, who continues his recovery from hernia surgery, and Bradley Sample, who is dealing with a core injury of his own. The rest of the squad participated in training this week, including center back Guillaume Vacter, who is nearing his return from a knee injury, and Danny Griffin, who is likely to regain the captain's armband after missing the past two matches.
Miami comes into the match riding high off a 4-3 win at home over Louisville City FC, which has them tied for third in a still-crowded Eastern Conference. Former PSV Eindhoven and Brighton & Hove Albion striker Jürgen Locadia scored a hat trick in that win, and the Curaçao international is out to stay in top form heading into next month's World Cup alongside his club and country teammate, goalkeeper Eloy Room.
The visitors come into the match having taken results from the Hounds in both of last year's meetings: a 1-1 draw in Pittsburgh and a 3-1 win in Miami that would be the Hounds' last loss before their run to the USL Championship title. With a 1-2-3 record on the road this season - not including a road win at Jacksonville in the USL Cup - the Floridians have been a tough opponent for home teams to put away in 2026.
All signs point to the Hounds having their biggest crowd so far this year behind them as fans flock to F.N.B. Stadium for dual promotion nights: Pups at the Pitch and the team's first official Star Wars Night. Limited seats are still available through Ticketmaster and at the Highmark Stadium Box Office, though Pups at the Pitch is now limited to standing-room only in the dog-approved section of the stadium.
Food and beverage selections include a number of Star Wars-themed specialty drinks at the Corona Cantina and food items around the stadium. The end of May also signals a farewell to the monthly specials, including the Bacon & Beer Cheese Burger at the Train Grill and Cheesesteak Nachos at Nacho Junction.
Saturday's match again will be live on the SportsNet Pittsburgh channels. Coverage from the opening whistle will be shown on SNP+, while the SportsNet main channel will join in progress after the conclusion of Pirates baseball coverage. ESPN+ will have the live stream, and Radio Las Palmas, 92.9 FM HD2 will have the call of the match in Spanish for the radio audience. Re-airings of the match will be shown Sunday and Monday on SNP and SNP+.
Match Info
Riverhounds (4-4-1) vs. Miami FC (4-3-4)
Date: Saturday, May 30
Time: 7 p.m.
Location: F.N.B. Stadium
Tickets: Ticketmaster
Odds: Hounds -160 / Draw +270 / Miami +390
TV: SportsNet Pittsburgh
Streaming: ESPN+
Radio: Radio Las Palmas, 92.9 FM HD2
Live statistics: USL Championship Match Center
Live updates: @RiverhoundsSC on X/Twitter
Match hashtag: #PITvMIA
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