Jamir Johnson Earns USYNT U-18 Call-Up for Spain Camp
Published on May 28, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Orange County SC News Release
Orange County SC forward Jamir Johnson has been selected to the United States Under-18 Men's National Team for its upcoming international training camp in Oliva, Spain, from June 1-9, continuing his rise as one of the top young American prospects in the professional game.
Johnson is the only player from the USL Championship named to head coach Jeremy Hall's 20-player roster, highlighting both his individual development and Orange County SC's continued reputation for developing elite young talent.
The camp will feature two international friendlies, with the U.S. set to face Sweden U-18 on June 5 and Qatar U-19 on June 8. Both matches are scheduled to kick off at 8 a.m. PT / 5 p.m. local time.
The call-up marks another milestone in Johnson's growing international career, as he is set to earn his 22nd cap with the U.S. Youth National Team during the camp. Johnson has already scored seven international goals for the United States and has been a consistent presence across multiple youth national team cycles.
Johnson has continued to impress at both the club and international level with his technical ability, composure, and versatility in midfield, establishing himself as one of the brightest young talents in the Orange County SC system.
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