Loudoun United FC Heads West for Saturday Night Showdown with Monterey Bay FC

Published on May 28, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Loudoun United FC News Release







Leesburg, VA - Loudoun United FC heads west this Saturday, May 30, to face Monterey Bay FC at Cardinale Stadium. Kickoff is set for 10:00 p.m. ET as Loudoun looks to secure an important road result in USL Championship action.

The Matchup

Loudoun United enters Saturday's match coming off a 0-0 draw against Detroit City FC at Segra Field. Loudoun has shown resilience through a competitive stretch of the season, earning points in five of their last seven matches. They've been difficult to break down in recent weeks, recording clean sheets in three of their last five games. The Red-and-White will look to carry that defensive organization into Saturday's road test while continuing to create chances in the attacking third.

Monterey Bay FC enters the match coming off a 2-0 home win over Birmingham Legion FC, its first league win of the season after a difficult opening stretch. Before that result, Monterey Bay had gone winless in league play. Despite the slow start, Monterey will come into Saturday's match with confidence after earning three points at Cardinale Stadium. The hosts will look to build momentum on that result, use their home-field advantage, and make the match difficult for a Loudoun side traveling across the country.

For Loudoun, Saturday's match is an opportunity to continue building on recent defensive performances and turn their strong stretches into three points. They will need to stay organized defensively and be clinical when chances come in front of goal.

Thoughts from the Club

Head Coach Anthony Limbrick on Saturday's road test:

"It is always a tough place to go with the travel distance, and they have had an upturn in performances and the way they are playing. They have changed slightly with the new manager coming in, and we have a lot of respect for what they have done. We have been very solid defensively recently, and we want to continue that, especially away from home. We also want to add a little bit more creativity, create more chances and get more bodies in the right areas without giving too much away. We are unbeaten in a good stretch of games now, and we want to carry that on, but we also want to push that over the edge and make sure we get wins. They are very well organized and in good shape. They can sit in a 4-4-2 low block, but they can also get after teams and go man for man. We know it will be a tough game. There are areas where we can exploit and get after them, but we also need to be careful going the other way."

Notes

Loudoun United FC holds a 1-0-2 all-time record against Monterey Bay FC, with the club's lone win in the series coming in the last meeting between the two sides in 2024.

Jacob Erlandson could make his season debut for Loudoun United FC if he appears in Saturday's match.

Christian Torres could make his club debut for Loudoun United FC if he appears in Saturday's match.

How Can I Follow the Match?

Saturday's USL Championship match against Monterey Bay FC kicks off at 10:00 p.m. ET and will be streamed on ESPN+.

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United Soccer League Championship Stories from May 28, 2026

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