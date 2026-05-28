Oakland Roots and Soul Sports Club Launches Australia À la Carte to Welcome Australia's National Team to the Bay Area During World Cup

Published on May 28, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Oakland Roots SC News Release







Community-driven food and cultural initiative brings together beloved East Bay restaurants, creators, and local storytellers to celebrate Oakland hospitality during a once-in-a-generation global moment

As the World Cup returns to the Bay Area for the first time in 32 years, Oakland Roots and Soul SC is proud to host the Australian Men's National Team at the Club's facility in Alameda during the tournament.

To celebrate their arrival, Oakland Roots and Soul SC has launched Australia À La Carte, a community-driven food, soccer, and storytelling initiative, bringing a taste of Australia to Oakland through partnerships with beloved East Bay restaurants and businesses creating Australian-inspired menu items throughout June and July.

Participating restaurants and businesses include Bakesale Betty, Boichik Bagels, World Famous Hotboys, Aburaya, Original Pattern Brewing, Reem's California, Oaktown Spice Shop and The Caffe by Mr. Espresso.

Australia À La Carte is a community-driven cultural initiative with restaurants, creators, chefs, athletes, media personalities and community voices joining forces to celebrate Oakland, support local businesses, and create opportunities for people to gather around food, storytelling, and the excitement of the World Cup.

"As Oakland welcomes Australia during the World Cup, we wanted to create something that felt like a celebration of community, culture, creativity, and the global spirit of the game," said Kira Stackhouse, Senior Manager of Brand Partnerships at Oakland Roots and Soul SC. "Australia À La Carte perfectly embodies our mission to harness the magic of Oakland through the power of sport, by fostering community and celebrating the World Cup."

Throughout late May, June, and July, the campaign will feature tastings, pop-ups, and public gatherings designed to bring people together across Oakland while celebrating the city's globally recognized food culture and supporting participating local businesses.

As part of the series, Bakesale Betty will host a special one-night-only Australia À La Carte kickoff event on June 6 from 6-9 PM featuring chicken or tofu nuggies and fries with Australian-inspired Chicken Salt created in collaboration with Oaktown Spice Shop.

Featured menu offerings include:

Aburaya - Trio of Australian Fried Chicken and Fried Chicken Sando in your choice of Aussie Honey Mustard, Chicken Salt, or Vegemite-Habanero Miso, served with Chicken Salt potato wedges. (gluten-free)

Bakesale Betty - Chicken or tofu nuggies & chips (fries) with chicken salt and a side of chicken gravy for dipping

Boichik Bagels - Your choice of bagel (toasted or untoasted) slathered in butter, served with a side of Vegemite for an Australian-inspired spread.

Mr. Espresso - Mont Blanc - a Melbourne-born iced coffee made with cold brew, orange-infused whipped cream, orange zest and nutmeg.

Oaktown Spice Shop - Chicken salt seasoning

Original Pattern Brewing - Flight of (4) beers featuring beer made with Australian hops

Reem's California - Tim Tam Slam - chocolate cardamom cookie with date filling, covered in TCHO chocolate, served with a side of coffee or tea for dipping

World Famous Hotboys - Golden shrimp and crispy chips (fries) tossed in Oaktown Spice Shop's chicken salt, served with Hot Boy's "money sauce" and a lemon wedge.

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Contributors and featured participants include acclaimed chef and writer Samin Nosrat, former Golden State Warriors player Festus Ezeli, Oakland City Councilmember Charlene Wang, Ellen and Greg from 99.7 NOW's Big Bay Morning radio show, renowned urban artists The Illuminaries, and a growing network of Bay Area creators, chefs, media personalities, athletes, and community voices helping amplify the story of Oakland, Australia and World Cup through food, culture, and community storytelling.

The initiative reflects Oakland's longstanding identity as a city shaped by creativity, cultural diversity, independent restaurants, and a strong spirit of local connection.

Oakland, Alameda and the East Bay are among only a small number of official World Cup team base camp locations in the United States, placing the region at the center of a once-in-a-generation global event this summer.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from May 28, 2026

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