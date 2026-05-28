Roots Return to Oakland for Home Fixture Versus Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC

Published on May 28, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Oakland Roots SC News Release







After falling for just the second time in the 2026 USL Championship season in their road trip to Orange County, Roots will look to get back in the win column this Saturday, May 30th as the club returns to the Oakland Coliseum to host Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC at 5 PM PT.

Switchbacks have been a thorn in the side of Oakland for nearly three straight years. Roots' last result versus Colorado Springs was on June 2nd, 2023, and their six-game skid against Switchbacks represents their longest active and all-time losing streak versus a single opponent.

But Roots are in a better position to flip the script than they have been in previous years.

Oakland currently sits third-place in the Western Conference with 16 points and a 4-4-2 (W-D-L) record, while Switchbacks are on the outside of the playoff picture looking in as they enter their 10th match of the season in 10th place and hold a 2-4-3 record.

Roots have shown to be one of the most dangerous attacking clubs in the league this season, sitting tied for third place on the league's scoring leaderboard with 18 goals.

This bodes ill for Colorado Springs, which has so far had a vulnerable back line sitting near the top of the Western Conference in goals allowed with 17 and having yet to keep a sheet clean.

With two of the most potent attacking threats in the league in Peter Wilson, who has scored in four straight USL Championship fixtures and sits tied for third place league-wide with six goals, and Wolfgang Prentice who enters the match pacing the league in goal contributions with nine, Oakland hopes to take advantage of the opportunity to reverse their fortunes versus Colorado Springs.

Following the match, Oakland will return to Prinx Tires USL Cup play for their next match as Roots head to Las Vegas for a Group Stage fixture versus Lights FC on June 6th at 7:30 PM PT.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from May 28, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.