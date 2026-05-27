Oakland Roots Sports Club and Hella Juneteenth Unveil a Landmark Partnership: the Hella Juneteenth Match to Kick off Juneteenth Week in Oakland

Published on May 27, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Oakland Roots SC News Release







Prepare for an unforgettable celebration! Oakland Roots SC and Hella Juneteenth are thrilled to announce the Hella Juneteenth Match, a high-energy, landmark event taking place June 13th at 7:00 PM at the iconic Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum. This massive showdown serves as the official, electrifying kickoff to Juneteenth Week in Oakland.

This match marks a historic, first-of-its-kind partnership, transforming a Roots home game into a groundbreaking, fully integrated cultural experience. It's more than just a game; it's a vibrant reflection of how freedom and the spirit of the Town are celebrated.

Driven by a bold vision to establish Oakland as the ultimate Juneteenth epicenter of the Bay Area, the Hella Juneteenth Match launches a weeklong, citywide cultural platform. The energy builds all week, culminating in the flagship Hella Juneteenth Festival at Cloud Park on June 19th, where the Oakland Roots will keep the momentum going with a massive on-site activation that brings the heat of the pitch directly to the festival grounds.

"With the World Cup bringing global soccer energy to the Bay Area this summer, we wanted to remind people we got soccer at home," said Ryan Royster, co-founder of Hella Juneteenth. "Oakland Roots have built something deeply connected to the culture and community of Oakland, and partnering with them to kick off Juneteenth Week felt like the perfect alignment."

The Hella Juneteenth Match will deliver a totally reimagined, high-octane match-day experience. Fans can join the legendary H Lot tailgate, free and open to the public, featuring the sounds of DJ Red Corvette, an array of Black-owned food vendors, immersive cultural activations, and classic games like spades and dominoes. Inside the Coliseum, the party continues with a dedicated Hella Juneteenth Fan Section, live in-stadium vibes from Daghe, a powerful performance of Lift Every Voice and Sing by Pher, and a show-stopping halftime performance by Red Lotus.

"Oakland Roots is about more than soccer; it's about the heartbeat of this community," said Edreece Arghandiwal, Co-founder and Chief Marketing Officer of Oakland Roots and Soul SC. "Partnering with Hella Juneteenth to create this official match allows us to celebrate our culture with a level of energy and impact Oakland has never seen before."

The match will be broadcast on KTVU+ and ESPN+.

Hella Juneteenth Week will feature a full lineup of cultural programming across Oakland leading up to the June 19 festival, including community events, nightlife, wellness activations, music, and more. The full Juneteenth Week events lineup and festival tickets can be found at hellajuneteenth.com.

More details, including halftime talent announcements and additional programming, will be released in the coming weeks.







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