Phoenix Rising, Telemundo AZ Team up to Celebrate la Noche de Telemundo as Part of International Night on May 30
Published on May 27, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Phoenix Rising FC News Release
PHOENIX - Phoenix Rising FC today announced it will team up with Telemundo Arizona to celebrate La Noche de Telemundo for the club's May 30 match against Sacramento Republic FC as a part of its International Night festivities, presented by Metro by T-Mobile. The match kicks off at 7:30 p.m. at Phoenix Rising Stadium.
The exclusive Spanish-language home of the FIFA World Cup 2026, Telemundo Arizona will bring its afternoon studio newscast to 38th & Washington for live coverage all night long. Additionally, fans can stop by the station's booth in the north concourse throughout the match to take pictures with a replica trophy and trionda, meet local talent and pick up some swag - including their own 2026 Panini Sticker Book.
"Partnering with Telemundo Arizona for our International Night match is an exciting opportunity for us to connect with an even broader audience as we prepare for an exciting summer of soccer," said Phoenix Rising President Bobby Dulle. "With players and staff representing over 18 countries, we're proud to team up with Telemundo Arizona to showcase both our homegrown and international talent, the energy our fans bring to matches and the continued growth of soccer in Arizona."
Along with in-stadium coverage on May 30, Telemundo will be previewing the night all week long through features and other Spanish-language stories and promotions. Recently, Telemundo Arizona sports reporter Iván Valenzuela caught up with Rising midfielder Diego Gómez to learn more about his transition from LigaMX to the USL Championship. Rising fans can catch his interview with midfielder, captain and Nogales native, J.P Scearce, on Telemundo Arizona's 4:00 p.m. newscast on Wednesday, May 27.
"Soccer brings people together, and we see that every day in communities across Arizona," said Andrew Deschapelles, President and General Manager of Telemundo Arizona. "We're proud to partner with Phoenix Rising FC for a night that celebrates the passion fans have for the game. Our team is excited to be at the stadium, connect with families and help build excitement for what's ahead with the FIFA World Cup 2026."
In addition to various giveaways, the first 750 fans through the gates (6:30 p.m. open) will take home an exclusive "Shirsey" to celebrate the club's International Night match.
Coverage of the game itself will be available on AZFS (Ch. 44), ESPN+, Rising Radio (English) and 90MasRising (Spanish). Tickets for the match are still available for purchase online at phxrisingfc.com/tickets.
United Soccer League Championship Stories from May 27, 2026
- Monterey Bay Football Club Acquired Goalkeeper Jacob Jackson on Loan from Major League Soccer Side San Diego FC - Monterey Bay FC
- Okello Earns International Call-Up with Uganda - Indy Eleven
- Game Preview: Rhode Island FC at Indy Eleven: May 30, 2026 - Rhode Island FC
- Oakland Roots Sports Club and Hella Juneteenth Unveil a Landmark Partnership: the Hella Juneteenth Match to Kick off Juneteenth Week in Oakland - Oakland Roots SC
- Match Preview: Phoenix Rising vs. Sacramento Republic FC - Phoenix Rising FC
- Suite Selection for Republic FC's New Downtown Stadium Begins Today - Sacramento Republic FC
- Phoenix Rising, Telemundo AZ Team up to Celebrate la Noche de Telemundo as Part of International Night on May 30 - Phoenix Rising FC
- Loudoun United FC Announces Partnership with MosquitoNix® for the 2026 Season - Loudoun United FC
- Game Information and Match Notes - SAFC vs. Sporting Club Jacksonville - San Antonio FC
- Jacob Greene to Represent Trinidad and Tobago in Upcoming International Friendlies Window - Lexington SC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Phoenix Rising FC Stories
- Match Preview: Phoenix Rising vs. Sacramento Republic FC
- Phoenix Rising, Telemundo AZ Team up to Celebrate la Noche de Telemundo as Part of International Night on May 30
- Phoenix Rising Falls to Tampa Bay Rowdies, 3-0, at Al Lang Stadium
- Phoenix Rising Falls to Tampa Bay Rowdies, 3-0
- Match Preview: Phoenix Rising at Tampa Bay Rowdies