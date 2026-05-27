Phoenix Rising, Telemundo AZ Team up to Celebrate la Noche de Telemundo as Part of International Night on May 30

Published on May 27, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Phoenix Rising FC News Release







PHOENIX - Phoenix Rising FC today announced it will team up with Telemundo Arizona to celebrate La Noche de Telemundo for the club's May 30 match against Sacramento Republic FC as a part of its International Night festivities, presented by Metro by T-Mobile. The match kicks off at 7:30 p.m. at Phoenix Rising Stadium.

The exclusive Spanish-language home of the FIFA World Cup 2026, Telemundo Arizona will bring its afternoon studio newscast to 38th & Washington for live coverage all night long. Additionally, fans can stop by the station's booth in the north concourse throughout the match to take pictures with a replica trophy and trionda, meet local talent and pick up some swag - including their own 2026 Panini Sticker Book.

"Partnering with Telemundo Arizona for our International Night match is an exciting opportunity for us to connect with an even broader audience as we prepare for an exciting summer of soccer," said Phoenix Rising President Bobby Dulle. "With players and staff representing over 18 countries, we're proud to team up with Telemundo Arizona to showcase both our homegrown and international talent, the energy our fans bring to matches and the continued growth of soccer in Arizona."

Along with in-stadium coverage on May 30, Telemundo will be previewing the night all week long through features and other Spanish-language stories and promotions. Recently, Telemundo Arizona sports reporter Iván Valenzuela caught up with Rising midfielder Diego Gómez to learn more about his transition from LigaMX to the USL Championship. Rising fans can catch his interview with midfielder, captain and Nogales native, J.P Scearce, on Telemundo Arizona's 4:00 p.m. newscast on Wednesday, May 27.

"Soccer brings people together, and we see that every day in communities across Arizona," said Andrew Deschapelles, President and General Manager of Telemundo Arizona. "We're proud to partner with Phoenix Rising FC for a night that celebrates the passion fans have for the game. Our team is excited to be at the stadium, connect with families and help build excitement for what's ahead with the FIFA World Cup 2026."

In addition to various giveaways, the first 750 fans through the gates (6:30 p.m. open) will take home an exclusive "Shirsey" to celebrate the club's International Night match.

Coverage of the game itself will be available on AZFS (Ch. 44), ESPN+, Rising Radio (English) and 90MasRising (Spanish). Tickets for the match are still available for purchase online at phxrisingfc.com/tickets.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from May 27, 2026

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