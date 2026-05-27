Monterey Bay Football Club Acquired Goalkeeper Jacob Jackson on Loan from Major League Soccer Side San Diego FC

Published on May 27, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Monterey Bay FC News Release







SEASIDE, California - Monterey Bay Football Club (MBFC) announced today that the Club has acquired goalkeeper Jacob Jackson on loan from Major League Soccer side San Diego FC (SDFC) through the end of the 2026 USL Championship season. The loan is effective as of May 26, 2026, with San Diego retaining the right to recall.

Jackson arrives with valuable professional experience across Major League Soccer after beginning his career as a first-round selection in the 2022 MLS SuperDraft. The San Diego native was selected 24th overall by the New England Revolution after a decorated collegiate career at Loyola Marymount, where he earned West Coast Conference Goalkeeper of the Year honors and established himself as one of the top goalkeepers in college soccer.

Since entering the professional ranks, Jackson has gained experience throughout the league with the Revolution organization before joining the San Jose Earthquakes during the 2024 season. He made three MLS appearances with San Jose while also competing extensively in MLS NEXT Pro, where he recorded multiple clean sheets and over 3,000 professional minutes.

Jackson later joined San Diego FC as part of the club's inaugural roster build ahead of its first MLS campaign. During his professional career, he has also spent time with FC Dallas, continuing to add MLS experience and depth at the goalkeeper position.

"Jacob is a goalkeeper with valuable MLS experience who brings maturity, composure, and strong shot-stopping ability to our group," said Monterey Bay FC Director of Recruitment Tony Awor. "We're excited to welcome him to Monterey Bay and look forward to the quality and competition he will add to the squad throughout the remainder of the season."

Transaction: Monterey Bay FC acquires goalkeeper Jacob Jackson on loan from San Diego FC through the end of the 2026 USL Championship season. San Diego FC retains the right to recall.







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