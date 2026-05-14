Monterey Bay Football Club and Montage Health Celebrate Healthy Habits with Annual Healthy Youth Field Day

Published on May 13, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Monterey Bay FC News Release







SEASIDE, California - Monterey Bay FC in partnership with Montage Health hosted the annual Healthy Youth Field Day at Cardinale Stadium.

The event brought together elementary students and teachers for a morning of active, hands-on wellness education in partnership with Monterey Bay Football Club (MBFC).

Over the past three years, almost 400 students and 15 teachers across Monterey County have participated. This year, six classrooms and more than 140 students were selected to attend through a randomized drawing of teachers who completed supplemental health education with Montage Health. Now in its fourth year, the partnership continues its shared mission of making the healthy choice the fun choice for Monterey County youth.

"We are thrilled to once again be hosting Montage Health Day," said Monterey Bay FC SVP of Revenue, Michael Sheehan. "Our entire organization is committed to the welfare of our youth in the 831. Healthy Youth Day is just one of the demonstrations of the commitment that Montage Healthhas for this community and we're proud to stand alongside them in it."

The event highlights the 5-2-1-0 principles: 5 servings of fruits and vegetables per day, 2 hours or less of recreational screen time, 1 hour or more of physical activity, and 0 sugary drinks. During the event, students rotate through interactive 5-2-1-0-themed activity zones - including soccer drills, art projects, team-building relays, a movement challenge, and hands-on nutrition activities - to reinforce healthy habits in fun, memorable ways MBFC players join students on the field, adding an exciting, high-energy element that kids look forward to each year.

"Healthy Youth Field Day reflects what we value most as a community - giving young people tools, confidence, and support to build healthy lives," says Yasmine Elsherbini, director of community health and wellness at Montage Health. "When we invest in our youth, we're investing in our community's future. We're proud to partner with Monterey Bay FC to make healthy choices fun, accessible, and inspiring for every student who steps onto that field."

Healthy Youth Field Day reflects Montage Health's broader commitment to youth wellness. Through free school-based programs offered across Monterey County, students learn about nutrition, physical activity, and mental well-being in ways that are interactive and relatable. This includes support from Ohana, Montage Health's youth mental health program; The Beast and Healthy Together, which provides diabetes prevention education; and nutrition and physical activity education for kids. Together, these programs help students understand and practice healthy choices in their daily lives.

This unique field trip is made possible by generous community support through Montage Health Foundation and celebrates the collective commitment of partners, educators, and donors to foster a healthier generation of students.







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