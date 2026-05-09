Monterey Bay FC's Sebastian Lletget Scores his First Goal in 3-1 Loss against Lexington SC

Published on May 8, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Monterey Bay FC News Release







LEXINGTON, Kentucky - Monterey Bay FC (0-7-2, 2 points) continue their winless streak in the 2026 season with a loss tonight of 3-1 against Lexington SC (2-4-3, 9 points).

Monterey Bay FC started the match offensive struggles as they were held to only one shot in the first 45 minutes of play. The lack of offense from the Crisp-and-Kelp gave Lexington various opportunities to get in front of this Western Conference matchup. That's exactly what the home team did with two goals within five minutes of each other with Lexington midfielder Nick Firmino recording a brace in the 26th and 31st minute of play. Lexington entered the match without having won a match against Monterey Bay FC in their club history.

Monterey Bay FC entered the second half seeking to get within reach of the host while being down 2-0. Unfortunately, the task would become more challenging for the visitors as Lexington's Phillip Goodrum scored the third goal for the Greens at the 56th minute.

Soon after, MBFC made substitutions that rejuvenated the offensive presence, primarily with the incorporation of midfielder Sebastian Lletget at the 59th minute of the match. Five minutes after being subbed in, Lletget would score his first goal for Monterey Bay FC after a cross from the left side of the pitch from Omari Glasgow into the box for Kévin Nadje, who would then tap in a pass for Lletget's strike to the back of the net that would put Monterey within two goals.

In the final minutes of play, MBFC were playing a different kind of soccer that Lexington need to increment their defensive pressure in order to maintain their two goal lead. The Crisp-and-Kelp would have three opportunities to get within one and even tie the match after shot attempts by Luka Malešević, Kelsey Egwu and Wesley Leggett but couldn't capitalize on the chances.

With the loss, Monterey Bay FC will need to wait two weeks to seek their first USL Championship win as the Crisp-and-Kelp will host Birmingham Legion FC on May 23 at Cardinale Stadium with the action set to begin at 7:00 p.m. This upcoming weekend, Monterey will travel to Boise, Idaho next week to face AC Boise in the club's second match in the Prinx Tires USL Cup with kickoff scheduled for 6:00 p.m. (PT).

Additional Notes

Missing the match due to injury were Facundo Canete (meniscus).

Information

Date: May 8, 2026

Venue: Lexington SC Stadium; Lexington, Kentucky

Weather: Clear and 70°F

Attendance: 5,108

Scoring Summary: 3 1 F

Lexington SC 2 1 3

Monterey Bay FC 0 1 1

LEX: Firmino (26 ¬Â², 31 ¬Â²), Goodrum (56 ¬Â²)

MB: Lletget (64 ¬Â²)

Lineups

Lexington SC (2-4-3, 9 points): Oliver Semmle, Arturo Ordoñez, Kendall Burks, Javain Brown, Xavier Zengue, Nick Firmino, Aaron Molloy, Blaine Ferri, Phillip Goodrum, Marcus Epps (Jonathan Lewis, 76 ¬Â²), Latif Blessing (Tarik Scott, 62 ¬Â²)

Subs not used: Alfred Midence, Marqe Muir, Andrew Caborn, Garrett Addams, Milo Yosef, Malik Henry-Scott

Monterey Bay FC (0-7-2, 2 points): Fernando Delgado, Nico Gordon, Kelsey Egwu, Zackary Farnsworth, Stuart Ritchie (Luka Malešević, 59 ¬Â²), Nick Ross (Giorgi Lomtadze, 76 ¬Â²), Belmar Joseph Jr. (Ryuga Nakamura, 59 ¬Â²), Eduardo Blancas (Sebastian Lletget, 59 ¬Â²), Chris-Kévin Nadje (Wesley Leggett, 76 ¬Â²), Omari Glasgow, Ilijah Paul

Subs not used: Ciaran Dalton, Riley Bidois

Stats Summary: LEX / MB

Shots: 16 / 11

Shots on Goal: 8 / 1

Saves: 0 / 5

Corner Kicks: 6 / 1

Fouls: 14 / 12

Possession: 47.5% / 52.5%

Misconduct Summary

MB: Zack Farnsworth (caution) 38'

MB: Chris-Kévin Nadje (caution) 53 ¬Â²

MB: Kelsey Egwu (caution) 75 ¬Â²

LEX: Tarik Scott (caution) 88 ¬Â²

Officials

Referee: Gerald Flores

Assistant Referee: Edwin Moturi

Assistant Referee: Marcus Barnett







United Soccer League Championship Stories from May 8, 2026

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