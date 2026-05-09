Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC Earn Point at Weidner Field against Orange County SC

Published on May 8, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC News Release







Colorado Springs, CO - Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC scored a dramatic stoppage-time equalizer to secure a 2-2 draw against Orange County SC on Friday night at Weidner Field.

Orange County opened the scoring in the 22 ¬Â² when #21 Mouhamadou War advanced down the right side of the pitch to delivered a pass to #10 Chris Hegardt, who finished with a left-footed strike into the upper left corner.

The Switchbacks responded deep into first-half stoppage time. In the 45+6 ¬Â², #27 Juan Tejada played a through ball into the penalty area for #90 Khori Bennett, who was fouled by Orange County defender #5 Tom Brewitt. Bennett converted the resulting penalty kick with a right-footed shot down the center to level the match at 1-1 heading into halftime.

Orange County regained the lead in the 65 ¬Â² when #8 Ousmane Sylla dribbled through the Switchbacks' defense and finished centrally to make it 2-1.

Colorado Springs found a late equalizer in the 90+6 ¬Â², as #21 Tyreek Magee struck a left-footed shot from 25 yards out that rocketed off the crossbar and in, securing the equalizer, leveling the match 2-2.

Stay tuned for more updates and coverage, and be sure to follow us on social media @switchbacksfc or visit our website, HERE for the latest news and information.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from May 8, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.