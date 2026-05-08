What to Watch for as LouCity Hosts Defending Champion Pittsburgh Riverhounds

Published on May 8, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Louisville City FC News Release







Two teams that lifted silverware in 2025 will meet for the first time this season on Saturday at Lynn Family Stadium as Louisville City FC hosts the Pittsburgh Riverhounds at 7 p.m.

Louisville finished the 2025 campaign with a league-best record of 22-1-7, earning the club's second straight USL Championship Players' Shield. Louisville's 73 points were 11 more than the nearest team, the Charleston Battery.

Pittsburgh, meanwhile, finished in fourth place in the Eastern Conference at 12-10-8, 29 points back of Louisville with 44. The Hounds, though, overcame a late coaching change to win the title, earning shutouts in all four playoff games.

Saturday's regular season contest will be the first of the season between the two sides. Louisville will visit Pittsburgh on July 18.

In 2026, LouCity occupies a similar position to last season in the standings - second in the East - while Pittsburgh has fallen a bit, down to the final Eastern Conference playoff position, eighth.

Despite the relatively lofty perch, Louisville comes into Saturday's game in its worst form for over a season. LouCity has suffered back-to-back losses for the first time since July 2023, falling to the Houston Dynamo in the U.S. Open Cup and Detroit City FC in league play.

Pittsburgh is also coming off a loss, 1-0 to Phoenix Rising. Pittsburgh has lost three of its last five, across all competitions.

Fittingly with the Hounds in town, Saturday is Pups at the Pitch night at Lynn Family Stadium, where fans can bring their favorite canine companions to the game.

For tickets and more information, visit LouCity.com/pups.

Follow Along

- The game will air locally on MyTV 58, with streaming coverage on the CBS Sports Golazo Network and WDRB+. The game will air locally on radio on ESPN 680 and 105.7.

- For starting XI and in-game updates, follow @loucityfc on Twitter. Also, find the club at louisvillecityfc on Instagram and Louisville City FC on Facebook.

Storylines...

Ruff patch: The last time LouCity lost a third game in a row was July 22, 2023. That run included a loss to Pittsburgh on July 12, the last time Pittsburgh defeated Louisville.

Top dog: Louisville City's Jansen Wilson is on a three-game scoring streak, in United Soccer League competition, including Saturday's loss at Detroit City. While initially credited with an assist, he also tallied against Fort Wayne FC in the Prinx Tires USL Cup on April 25 and against Sporting JAX on April 18. Wilson leads LouCity with four goals in league play and is tied for the team lead in all competitions with five.

Dogs always find their way home: Albert Dikwa has made a triumphant return to Pittsburgh with five goals this season, leading the team. The 28-year-old Cameroonian forward played for Pittsburgh from 2020 to 2023. In 2023, he won the USL Championship Golden Boot with 20 goals and was voted the league's Most Valuable Player. He spent the 2024 and 2025 seasons with Rhode Island FC.

Road dogs: Louisville City leads the all-time series with Pittsburgh, 12-5-7. All five of Pittsburgh's wins in the series have come in Louisville.

Not great, Bob: Saturday's meeting between Louisville City and Pittsburgh will be the first since 2017 without Bob Lilley on the sidelines. Pittsburgh placed Lilley, the USL Championship's all-time coaching wins leader, on administrative leave on Oct. 10, 2025, with just three games to go in the regular season. After leading Pittsburgh to the title as an interim head coach, former Pittsburgh player Rob Vincent was named to the post permanently on Dec. 19.

About Louisville City FC: Since its first season in 2015, LouCity is the most successful club in the United Soccer League, with four Eastern Conference titles and two USL Championship trophies. The club is regularly among the USL Championship's leaders in attendance, averaging about 10,000 fans per game at Lynn Family Stadium, the world-class facility LouCity shares with sister club Racing Louisville FC. The two professional teams are owned by Soccer Holdings, LLC, which oversees the LouCity & Racing Academy, with more than 1,500 school-aged children across three counties, and the charitable LouCity & Racing Foundation.

Get the latest news on Louisville City FC at LouCity.com and via the club's channels on social media, including Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from May 8, 2026

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