Isn't That a Daisy- New Mexico United to Host Teams First Ever Country Night

Published on May 8, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

New Mexico United News Release







Albuquerque, NM - In a night that would make Marty Robbins smile, New Mexico United is set to host the teams first ever Country Night. It is time to dust off those cowboy hats, buckles, boots, and bolos for the match. This night will include a pre game fan fest and a bunch of other fun country night activities inside the stadium.

The Country Night Fan Fest will take place from 3:30 PM to 6 PM in the UNM South Lot. This will be the exact same location as the home opener Fan Fest and the Futbol meets Football crossover tailgate. From 4-4:30 PM get your dancing boots on for line dancing instructions from CSP Dance Studios. Then from 4:30-6 PM jam out to some 90's country thanks to the band Back in the Saddle. And it wouldn't be Country Night without some nice BBQ. BBQ will be for sale from 4-6 PM.

NMAA Track and Field will also be going on at the UNM Track and Field stadium so parking will be limited and we encourage fans to show up early to get a spot. Tickets to the match are still available on SeatGeek.com and can also be purchased at the box office.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from May 8, 2026

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