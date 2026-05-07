Not a Dirty Little Secret Anymore: All American Rejects to Attend United Match Before Pop up Concert
Published on May 6, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
New Mexico United News Release
Albuquerque, NM - Tonight's New Mexico United El Paso Locomotive rivalry match just got a little more interesting. All American Rejects will be in attendance prior to the bands pop up concert taking place at a still undisclosed location tonight. They will be taking part in the coin toss pregame. Gates will open at 6PM.
"We are thrilled to welcome All American Rejects to tonight's match," Club Vice President Clint Gray stated. "They're warming up the crowd tonight before they 'Move Along' to their concert tonight." Tickets for tonight's Star Wars Night match are still available at SeatGeek.com. Information for the pop up House Party concert featuring All American Rejects tonight is available on their social media. In order for you get to the information you must be signed up through their RSVP link.
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