Match Preview: Phoenix Rising vs. San Antonio FC

Published on May 6, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Phoenix Rising FC News Release







Phoenix Rising returns home for its second matchup of the season against San Antonio, looking for redemption after a 2-1 loss in their first meeting back on March 7. Since then, Rising has put together a three-match winning streak with victories over New Mexico United, Miami FC and Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC. Now, with momentum on their side, Rising aims to secure its first win of the season against San Antonio.

"This is a group that has shown resilience, a group that is working and fighting together," Rising Head Coach Pa-Modou Kah said. "It's a family and a group that adapts quickly to the circumstances we are in."

HITTING FULL STRIDE

Rising has found its rhythm as the calendar turns to May. A three-match win streak in league play has seen the club climb firmly into playoff position with 12 points. More importantly, recent results have come as a testament to the club on both ends of the pitch, with seven goals scored and zero conceded, backed by three consecutive clean sheets from Patrick Rakovsky in goal.

The run began with an emphatic 3-0 win over New Mexico at home on April 11, carried into another 3-0 result on the road against Miami on April 18, and most recently came up with hard-fought 1-0 victory at Pittsburgh.

"The team has been gelling together, growing in confidence and it's translating onto the field where you can see us playing with a lot of confidence," midfielder JP Scearce said.

RISING STANDOUTS

Much of Rising's recent surge can be traced back to two players making headlines at very different stages of their careers. Forward Ihsan Sacko has emerged as one of the league's top attacking threats, leading the USL Championship with six goals and 10 total goal contributions while scoring five times in his last three matches.

Meanwhile, 15-year-old Jaethan Irwin continues his rise, becoming the youngest outfield starter in USL Championship history and earning consecutive starts early in his professional career. The academy product represents the club's future, while Sacko's dominant performances are driving the present.

"You need that - that's football," Kah said. "There are different ways to win, and adaptability is everything. Finding new ways builds confidence and reinforce the belief that it can be done differently."

HOSTING SAN ANTONE

San Antonio enters Saturday in strong form, sitting atop the Western Conference standings with 16 points and a 4-1-4 record overall. However, their road performances have been less consistent, with a 1-1-2 mark away from home.

The team is coming off a 3-3 draw against the Colorado Switchbacks FC on May 2. Midfielder Jorge Hernández continues to lead the charge, pacing the team with five goals and earning Team of the Week honors after scoring twice in that draw. Meanwhile, Alex Crognale provides an additional scoring threat, contributing three goals of his own.

"Now we are at home," Kah said. "We know what type of football we want to play, and we know also how San Antonio is. It's a team that you respect. But when the game starts, we know we have one thing in our mind, it's playing our football and winning the game."







United Soccer League Championship Stories from May 6, 2026

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