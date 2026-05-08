Academy Defender Patrick Collins Invited to U.S. U-14 National Talent ID Camp

Published on May 8, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Sacramento Republic FC News Release







On the heels of helping Republic FC's U-14 and U-15 academy teams qualify for the postseason, Patrick Collins has been recognized as one of the top 60 U-14 players in the country. The defender has been selected to participate U.S. Soccer's U-14 Boys' Talent Identification camp from May 8-13. The camp will be the first-ever at the new, state-of-the-art Arthur M. Blank U.S. Soccer National Training Center in Fayetteville, Georgia.

The only player invited from the Sacramento region, Collins earned his spot in the ID Camp after attending a regional minicamp for West Coast players earlier this year.

The U-14 Talent Identification Program is designed to discover and introduce a larger base of top talents at the U-14 age group into the scouting funnel of the older U-15 to U-20 Men's Youth National Teams. Several players from Republic FC's academy - including current first team players Blake Willey, Chibi Ukaegbu, and Da'vian Kimbrough - have worked their way into the U.S. Soccer pipeline through National and Regional ID Center programs.

Collins has spent the 2025-26 Academy season with SRFC's U-14 and U-15 teams. With two games remaining in the regular season, the U-14s have already booked their spot with a fantastic showing in league play. The U-15s punched their ticket to the MLS NEXT Cup Playoffs with a stellar performance in the MLS NEXT Flex Tournament last month. Collins helped the team go undefeated with two wins and one draw, with no goals conceded.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from May 8, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.