Academy Defender Patrick Collins Invited to U.S. U-14 National Talent ID Camp
Published on May 8, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Sacramento Republic FC News Release
On the heels of helping Republic FC's U-14 and U-15 academy teams qualify for the postseason, Patrick Collins has been recognized as one of the top 60 U-14 players in the country. The defender has been selected to participate U.S. Soccer's U-14 Boys' Talent Identification camp from May 8-13. The camp will be the first-ever at the new, state-of-the-art Arthur M. Blank U.S. Soccer National Training Center in Fayetteville, Georgia.
The only player invited from the Sacramento region, Collins earned his spot in the ID Camp after attending a regional minicamp for West Coast players earlier this year.
The U-14 Talent Identification Program is designed to discover and introduce a larger base of top talents at the U-14 age group into the scouting funnel of the older U-15 to U-20 Men's Youth National Teams. Several players from Republic FC's academy - including current first team players Blake Willey, Chibi Ukaegbu, and Da'vian Kimbrough - have worked their way into the U.S. Soccer pipeline through National and Regional ID Center programs.
Collins has spent the 2025-26 Academy season with SRFC's U-14 and U-15 teams. With two games remaining in the regular season, the U-14s have already booked their spot with a fantastic showing in league play. The U-15s punched their ticket to the MLS NEXT Cup Playoffs with a stellar performance in the MLS NEXT Flex Tournament last month. Collins helped the team go undefeated with two wins and one draw, with no goals conceded.
United Soccer League Championship Stories from May 8, 2026
- Isn't That a Daisy- New Mexico United to Host Teams First Ever Country Night - New Mexico United
- Academy Defender Patrick Collins Invited to U.S. U-14 National Talent ID Camp - Sacramento Republic FC
- What to Watch for as LouCity Hosts Defending Champion Pittsburgh Riverhounds - Louisville City FC
- I'm Your Huckleberry- United Takes on Las Vegas Lights - New Mexico United
- OCSC Looks to Extend Dominance in Rocky Mountain Test against Switchbacks - Orange County SC
- Hartford Athletic Looks to Get Back to Winning Ways against Detroit City FC - Hartford Athletic
- Preview: Rowdies at Rhode Island - Tampa Bay Rowdies
- Monterey Bay FC Face First Road Test Under New Head Coach - Monterey Bay FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Sacramento Republic FC Stories
- Academy Defender Patrick Collins Invited to U.S. U-14 National Talent ID Camp
- Fan Vote Now Open: Danny Vitiello Penalty Stop Nominated for Save of the Week
- Michel Benitez and Arturo Rodriguez Named to Team of the Week
- Republic FC Celebrates May's Indomitable Educators
- Republic FC Stuns Orange County SC with Last Minute Victory