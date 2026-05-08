Locomotive FC Looks to Stay Unbeaten on the Road against Oakland Roots SC

Published on May 8, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

El Paso Locomotive FC News Release







EL PASO, TEXAS - May 8, 2026 - El Paso Locomotive FC continues its two-match road swing on Saturday, May 9, as it heads to the Oakland Coliseum to face Oakland Roots SC in a key Western Conference matchup. Kickoff is slated for 8 p.m. MT with Locomotive entering the weekend unbeaten on the road in league play and boasting one of the top attacks in the USL Championship with 19 goals through eight matches.

WATCH: ESPN+

Be sure to follow @eplocomotivefc on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook for live updates of the match. Additionally, fans are encouraged to download the team's official mobile app on the Apple App Store or Google Play for instant access to mobile tickets, team content, and match notifications.

MATCH NOTES

FULL STEAM AHEAD

El Paso Locomotive FC continues its two-match road trip on Saturday, May 9, as it travels to face Oakland Roots SC at the Oakland Coliseum in Oakland, Calif. Kickoff is slated for 8 p.m. MT and can be streamed on ESPN+.

Locomotive enters the match looking to build momentum after earning a 2-2 draw against New Mexico United on Wednesday night in the Derby del Camino Real, extending the club's unbeaten road record in league play this season.

BY THE NUMBERS (USL Championship)

Record: 4-2-2

Goals: 19 scored, 14 conceded (+5 GD)

Shots: 83 total, 46 on target (55.4%)

Rubio Rubín & Amando Moreno: 10 combined goals (team leaders); Rubín-6, Moreno-4

Clean Sheets: 2

Fouls: 113 drawn, 1114 committed

Discipline: 23 yellow cards, 2 red cards

LAST TIME OUT

USL Championship Regular Season

El Paso Locomotive FC remained unbeaten on the road in league play after earning a 2-2 draw against New Mexico United on Wednesday night in the Derby del Camino Real. Rubio Rubín opened scoring in the 12th minute off a pass from Alex Méndez before New Mexico answered with a pair of goals from Greg Hurst to take a 2-1 lead into halftime. Locomotive responded with a stronger second-half performance, and Diego Abitia delivered a late equalizer in the 86th minute with a bicycle kick finish to help El Paso secure a point in Albuquerque.

LAST TIME OUT VS OAKLAND ROOTS SC El Paso Locomotive FC scored twice in the opening five minutes and never looked back in a 3-1 victory over Oakland Roots SC at Southwest University Park. Amando Moreno opened the scoring just 43 seconds into the match off a cross from Gabi Torres, marking the fastest goal of the season for Locomotive and the second fastest in the USL Championship in 2025, before Eric Calvillo doubled the lead four minutes later. Jahmali Waite made several key saves to preserve the advantage before Moreno added his second goal of the night. Oakland found a late consolation goal, but Los Locos secured all three points.

ALL-TIME SERIES VS OAKLAND ROOTS SC El Paso Locomotive FC holds a 2-5-2 all-time record against Oakland Roots SC dating back to the clubs' first meeting in the 2021 USL Championship Playoffs. Despite controlling possession in six of the nine all-time meetings, including posting 61 percent possession twice in the series, Locomotive has been outscored 16-10 by Oakland. El Paso earned its first win in the matchup on Oct. 14, 2023, with a 2-1 road victory at Laney Football Stadium before securing its first home win against Roots SC on Oct. 1, 2025, with a 3-1 result at Southwest University Park, marking the most goals scored by Locomotive in the series.

ROAD WARRIORS

El Paso Locomotive FC enters Saturday's matchup against Oakland Roots SC unbeaten on the road in USL Championship play this season with a 3-0-1 record away from Southwest University Park. Locomotive has earned road victories over Monterey Bay FC (3-0), Sacramento Republic FC (2-1), and Hartford Athletic (4-0) while also picking up a 2-2 draw Wednesday night against New Mexico United in the Derby del Camino Real. El Paso has outscored opponents 11-3 in league road matches this season and has scored multiple goals in all four away contests.

ATTACKING PRESSURE

El Paso Locomotive FC enters Saturday's match with one of the top attacks in the USL Championship, scoring 19 goals through eight matches compared to Oakland Roots SC's 14. Locomotive has also generated more offensive pressure with 83 total shots and 46 shots on target, while Oakland has recorded 68 shots and 33 shots on goal this season.

WESTERN CONFERENCE BATTLE

Saturday's matchup features two clubs near the top half of the Western Conference standings entering Matchweek 10. Locomotive sits third in the conference with a 4-2-2 record, while Oakland enters the weekend in fifth place with a 3-1-4 mark. Both clubs have shown an ability to grind out results early in the season, combining for six draws through their first eight matches.

MR. LOCOMOTIVE

Eric Calvillo became El Paso Locomotive FC's all-time appearance leader across all competitions after making his 140th appearance for the club against New Mexico United, surpassing the previous record held by Aaron Gomez (2019-2023). Calvillo is also just two regular-season appearances away from breaking Gomez's club record of 129 league appearances. Calvillo currently holds Locomotive's all-time records for minutes played and starts in both regular season and all competitions.

PHYSICAL MATCHUP

Saturday's match could feature a physical battle between the two Western Conference clubs. Locomotive has conceded 114 fouls this season, while Oakland has committed 89. Both clubs have also drawn more than 100 fouls this season, with Oakland drawing 109 and El Paso 113.

ATTACKING LEADERS

El Paso Locomotive FC enters Saturday's matchup with two of the top attacking players in the USL Championship. Rubio Rubín ranks among the league leaders with six goals this season, while Amando Moreno is tied for eighth with four goals of his own. Oakland Roots SC counters with Peter Wilson, who also ranks tied for eighth in the league with four goals, three of which came in a hat trick on April 22.

CHANCE CREATION

Locomotive has been one of the league's most dangerous attacking teams through eight matches, ranking first in the USL Championship with 19 goals, 83 total shots, and 46 shots on target. Oakland has also produced strong attacking numbers with 14 goals and 68 shots, but El Paso holds the edge in overall attacking pressure and efficiency in the final third.

RUBÍN ON THE RISE

Rubio Rubín has continued to lead the Locomotive attack in league play, scoring in five of El Paso's first seven USL Championship matches this season. Rubín opened scoring in Wednesday's 2-2 draw against New Mexico United in the 12th minute off an assist from Alex Méndez, marking his sixth league goal of the season that ties for first in USL Championship. He has now recorded goals against Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC, Monterey Bay FC, Las Vegas Lights FC, San Antonio FC, and New Mexico United, with assists coming from four different teammates: Alex Méndez, Amando Moreno, Palermo Ortiz, and an unassisted finish against Las Vegas. Rubín has also scored three opening goals for Locomotive this season, helping Los Locos establish early momentum in multiple matches.

ATTACKING LEADERSHIP

Rubio Rubín and Amando Moreno continue to pace the Locomotive attack heading into Saturday's match against Oakland Roots SC. Rubín leads the club with five goals and two assists while also leading the team with 15 shots and eight shots on target across seven appearances. Moreno sits second on the team with four goals while tying for the club lead with nine shots on target and adding 10 chances created in 483 minutes played. Alex Méndez has also played a major role in the attack from midfield, recording three goals and one assist while tallying 12 shots and eight shots on target in seven starts.

MIDFIELD CONTROL

Locomotive's midfield has continued to drive possession and chance creation throughout the 2026 campaign. Ricky Ruiz leads the club with 675 minutes played while also leading the team with 14 chances created and 12 fouls won. Eric Calvillo has added one goal and one assist in 528 minutes while contributing on both sides of the ball, and Robert Coronado has emerged as another attacking option from deeper positions with nine shots and nine chances created this season.

DEPTH IN ATTACK

Locomotive has received key contributions throughout its frontline beyond its leading scorers. Diego Abitia has recorded one goal with six shots and three shots on target in just 158 minutes played, while Beto Avila has added one goal and four shots on target in five appearances. Gabi Torres has also contributed in multiple areas with one goal, four shots, three shots on target, and 12 fouls won in five appearances.

DEFENSIVE FOUNDATION

Locomotive's back line has continued to provide consistency through the opening stretch of the season. Álvaro Quezada has played 564 minutes across eight appearances, while Tony Alfaro has added a goal from the back line in more than 500 minutes played. Noah Dollenmayer and Kenny Hoban have also continued to see significant minutes as Locomotive remains one of the stronger defensive sides in the Western Conference.

SPREADING THE WEALTH

El Paso Locomotive FC has seen 10 different players contribute to goals through the club's opening eight USL Championship matches of the 2026 season. Rubio Rubín leads the way with five goals and two assists, while Amando Moreno has added four goals and one assist. Alex Méndez has contributed three goals and two assists, including a free-kick strike against Monterey Bay FC and a penalty finish against Sacramento Republic FC.

IMPACT FROM ACROSS THE PITCH

Locomotive has received goals from every area of the field this season. Midfielders Alex Méndez and Eric Calvillo have combined for four goals; defenders Tony Alfaro and Palermo Ortiz have contributed in attack; and Diego Abitia scored off the bench in the 86th minute against New Mexico United to help Locomotive earn a point on the road in the Derby del Camino Real.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from May 8, 2026

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