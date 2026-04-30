Locomotive Fall 4-1 to Tulsa FC for Second Loss in League Play

Published on April 30, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

El Paso Locomotive FC News Release







EL PASO, TEXAS - El Paso Locomotive FC dropped their second consecutive league match at home with a 4-1 loss to Tulsa FC on Wednesday night.

The contest had a gritty edge to it from the opening whistle, with El Paso's Gabi Torres being shown a straight red card just 11 minutes in, reducing the Locomotive to 10 men for the remainder of the match. Three more yellow cards would be shown in the half, but the teams still awaited the opening goal.

Tulsa was able to capitalize on an opportunity and take a 1-0 lead into the half after Rémi Cabral found himself running free in the 18-yard box, connecting with a cross from Jeorgio Kocevski and heading the ball home.

Alex Méndez had a response for the Locos, converting a penalty in the 57th minute to even the match at 1-1. El Paso's renewed energy wouldn't last long as just one minute later Cabral completed a brace to retake the lead for Tulsa.

The final 20 minutes saw Tulsa extend their lead with Nelson Pierre finding the back of the net on another header to make it 3-1, before Kalil ElMedkhar closed out the scoring in the 84th minute with Tulsa's fourth goal of the match.

Tulsa secured just their second win in league play, while El Paso recorded their second loss and gave up a regular season high four goals.

Locomotive with take on New Mexico United in a derby matchup on May 6th for their next contest. El Paso defeated New Mexico 4-0 in the U.S. Open Cup earlier this season.

ELP 1, TUL 4

Southwest University Park

ATTENDANCE: 3704

WEATHER: 82 degrees, mostly clear, 7-9 mph wind

MATCH NOTES

After playing a full 90 minutes without seeing a card in their previous match against Orange County SC, El Paso was shown a straight red card in the 11th minute, their third red card this season. Locomotive were also shown five yellow cards in tonight's match, with a total of 10 being shown to both teams.

This is the first time that Tulsa FC has scored first against Locomotive since April 27, 2024 when they won 1-0 at Southwest University Park.

Alex Mendez's converted penalty in the 57th minute marked his third goal of the season. All three have come of off set pieces, two penalty kicks and a free kick.

SCORING SUMMARY

EPL - 57' Alex Méndez (PEN)

TUL - 45+2', 58' Rémi Cabral, 73' Nelson Pierre, 84' Kalil ElMedkhar

LINEUPS

ELP - (5-3-2) Sebastian Mora-Mora, Ricardo Ruiz, Jose Alfaro Vasquez, Carl Sainte (Diego Abitia 78'), Arturo Ortiz (Noah Dollenmayer 78'), Alvaro Quezada, Gabi Torres, Roberto Coronado (Daniel Gomez 65'), Eric Calvillo - C (Amando Moreno 65'), Rubio Mendez Rubin, Alex Mendez.

Subs Not Used: Nicolas Cardona, Kenneth Hoban, Abraham Romero, Joseluis Villagomez

TUL - (4-3-3) Alexander Tambakis, Lucas Stauffer, Lamar Batista, Ian Carlo Souza Daniel, Alonzo Clarke, Jeorgio Kocevski, Jamie Webber (Zion Siranga 86'), Bailey Sparks (Kalil ElMendkhar 68'), Owen Damm, Remi Cabral (Nelson Pierre 68'), Bruno Serbena Lapa (Giordano Colli 68')

Subs Not Used:

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY

ELP - 11' Gabi Torres (Red), 43' Eric Calvillo (Yellow), 70' Carl Sainté, 70' Álvaro Quezada (Yellow), 72' Amando Moreno (Yellow), 89' Diego Abitia

TUL - 27' Rémi Cabral (Yellow), 40' Ian Carlo Souza Daniel (Yellow), 56' Jeorgio Kocevski (Yellow), 60' Jamie Webber (Yellow), 70' Kalil ElMedkhar (Yellow),

MATCH STATS: ELP | TUL

GOALS: 1|4

ASSISTS: 3|2

POSSESSION: 51|49

SHOTS: 14|9

SHOTS ON GOAL: 4|5

SAVES: 1|3

FOULS: 13|15

OFFSIDES: 1| 4

CORNERS: 1|3







United Soccer League Championship Stories from April 30, 2026

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