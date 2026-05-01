Match Preview: Republic FC vs. Orange County SC

Published on April 30, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Sacramento Republic FC News Release







Overview: SAC vs. OC

Date: Saturday, May 2

Location: Heart Health Park

Kickoff: 7:00 p.m. PT

Tickets: Buy now!

Ingress Giveaway: Fidget Toy courtesy of Western Health Advantage

Watch: FOX40, FOX40+, CBS Sports Golazo Network

Know Your Club - Republic FC

The Indomitable Club comes into Saturday's match on a three-game undefeated streak in league play and a big 4-0 win in last week's opening match of the USL Prinx Tires Cup. Just days after joining the club on loan from Real Salt Lake, forward Tyler Wolff netted the eventual game winner just five minutes in the match - the second fastest goal by a Quail in his club debut. Mayele Malango bagged a brace - his first goals in Old Glory Red - while Arturo Rodriguez added two assists and Michel Benitez put his name in the scoresheet for the second straight game.

The victory pushed Sacramento to the top of the Group 1 standings as the only team to pick up all three points on the Cup's opening weekend.

In regular season play, Neill Collins' squad fought back to earn a valuable road point in a 1-1 draw against Brooklyn FC. Brooklyn struck first and tried to outlast Republic FC, but the Indomitable Club continued to push to the final whistle and hit pay dirt in the final play of the match when Michel Benitez converted a penalty that was drawn by Jack Gurr.

Republic FC has spent much of the first two months of the year at Heart Health Park and on Saturday will have one final chance to pick up points in front of the home crowd before heading out on a stretch of three consecutive away games.

Know Your Opponent - Orange County SC

By many standards, Orange County has had a quiet start to the 2026 season, but one look at the standings changes the narrative. The Irvine-based team comes in Saturday's match tied for first place in the Western Conference. Danny Stone's team is averaging less than one goal per game, but at the same time has only allowed three goals through eight matches. It's a combination that has paid dividends early on.

Last weekend, Orange County hosted El Paso Locomotive in USL Cup play. A scoreless first half led to an action-packed final 45 minutes. OC struck first when Apolo Marinch's shot was blocked by the El Paso goalkeeper and cleared off the line by a defender, only going as far as an unmarked Grayson Doody who headed the ball to the back of the net. Marinch was later issued a second yellow card and with OC down to 10 men, El Paso scored twice in the final 25 minutes to take all three points.

Heading into Saturday, OC has held regular season opponents scoreless in three consecutive games and has not conceded a goal in 238 minutes. They also lead the league with five clean sheets.

Head-to-Head

As the two oldest California clubs in USL Championship, the history between Republic FC and Orange County runs deep. Across the regular season and playoffs, they've met 31 times with Sacramento holding the slight edge with a 13-11-7 record. Last year, they split the regular season series with each team claiming a win at home.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from April 30, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.