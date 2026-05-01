Collective Bargaining Agreement Update

Published on April 30, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL) News Release







The United Soccer League and the USL Players Association have reached a tentative agreement on key terms of a new collective bargaining agreement for the USL Championship and USL Premier, pending final ratification.

This milestone represents a significant step forward for the league and its players, reflecting a shared commitment to the continued growth of the game and the advancement of professional standards.

Both sides will now work through the remaining steps required to finalize the CBA, and additional updates will be shared at a later time.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from April 30, 2026

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