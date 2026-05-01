Collective Bargaining Agreement Update
Published on April 30, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL) News Release
The United Soccer League and the USL Players Association have reached a tentative agreement on key terms of a new collective bargaining agreement for the USL Championship and USL Premier, pending final ratification.
This milestone represents a significant step forward for the league and its players, reflecting a shared commitment to the continued growth of the game and the advancement of professional standards.
Both sides will now work through the remaining steps required to finalize the CBA, and additional updates will be shared at a later time.
United Soccer League Championship Stories from April 30, 2026
- Collective Bargaining Agreement Update - USL
- MUSC Match Preview: Charleston vs. Jacksonville - Charleston Battery
- Preview: Rowdies vs Indy Eleven - Tampa Bay Rowdies
- Match Preview: Republic FC vs. Orange County SC - Sacramento Republic FC
- Match Preview: LDN vs OAK - Loudoun United FC
- Preview: Hounds vs. Phoenix Rising FC - Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC
- Vote Markus Anderson for USL Championship Player of the Month for April - Brooklyn FC
- Miami FC Dominates FC Naples 4-1 in USL Cup Clash - Miami FC
- U.S. World Cup Watch Parties at F.N.B. Stadium - Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC
- Locomotive Fall 4-1 to Tulsa FC for Second Loss in League Play - El Paso Locomotive FC
- Switchbacks FC Lose Penalty Shootout to the Colorado Rapids in US Open Cup - Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC
- LouCity Bows out of Open Cup After Pushing Houston Dynamo to the Brink - Louisville City FC
- FC Tulsa Steam Past El Paso Locomotive FC in 4-1 Road Victory - FC Tulsa
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.