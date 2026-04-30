FC Tulsa Steam Past El Paso Locomotive FC in 4-1 Road Victory

Published on April 30, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

FC Tulsa News Release







EL PASO, Texas - If you're going to find your finishing boots, you might as well do it in the Boot Capital of the World.

FC Tulsa rode a second half wave to a 4-1 victory over El Paso Locomotive FC on Wednesday night at Southwest University Park for their second win of the USL Championship regular season.

Things got hairy for the hosts early as a red card in the 11th minute put Tulsa up a man. Chances were pretty even through the first half, but the Scissortails were able to capitalize right before the break as midfielder Jeorgio Kocevski found the head of forward Remi Cabral in the second minute of stoppage time.

That goal from the Black and Gold appeared to fire up El Paso who dominated possession to begin the second half and converted a well-deserved penalty kick to level the match at a goal apiece. Their lead would last all of 99 seconds, however, as Cabral did his best high kick routine for his second goal of the match becoming the first Tulsa player with multiple goals in a match this season.

The Scissortails were able to extend their lead in the 73rd minute on a near identical goal to their first with a pair of substitutes connecting as forward Kalil ElMedkhar put a ball in the six-yard box that was finished off by fellow forward Nelson Pierre for his first goal of the regular season. ElMedkhar then decided to get in on the fun himself as he slotted home another ball from Kocevski in the 84th minute to seal the deal.

Cabral's brace brought him up to three goals in the regular season and five across all competitions, both team highs. Kocevski, meanwhile, became the first Tulsa player with multiple assists in a match this season. The night also saw two season debuts for the Scissortails with midfielder Giordano Colli making his return from injury and midfield Academy product Zion Siranga making his club debut just two days before his 18th birthday.

The Black and Gold continue their road trip on Sunday, May 3 as they face Monterey Bay FC at Cardinale Stadium. The match will be streamed on ESPN+ with live match updates on X/Twitter (@FCTulsa).

FC Tulsa is back in action at ONEOK Field on Friday, May 22 as it takes on Hartford Athletic at 7:30 p.m. in an interleague clash. Tickets are available at fctulsa.com/tickets or by calling 918-727-2231. The match will be broadcast on Fox23 and streamed on ESPN+.

USL CHAMPIONSHIP REGULAR SEASON - MATCH SUMMARY

El Paso Locomotive FC 1:4 FC Tulsa | Southwest University Park | Wednesday, April 29, 2026

MATCH STATS | MATCH HIGHLIGHTS

SCORING

TUL - Remi Cabral 45'+2' (Jeorgio Kecevski)

ELP - Alex Mendez (Penalty) 57'

TUL - Remi Cabral 58' (Ian Carlo Souza Daniel)

TUL - Nelson Pierre 73' (Kalil Elmedkhar)

TUL - Kalil ElMedkhar 84' (Jeorgio Kocevski)

MISCONDUCT

ELP - Gabi Torres (Red) 11'

TUL - Remi Cabral (Yellow) 27'

TUL - Ian Carlo Souza Daniel (Yellow) 40'

ELP - Eric Calvillo (Yellow) 43'

TUL - Jeorgio Kocevskil (Yellow) 56'

TUL - Jamie Webber (Yellow) 60'

ELP - Carl Sainté (Yellow) 70'

TUL - Kalil ElMedkhar (Yellow) 70'

ELP - Alvaro Quezada (Yellow) 70'

ELP - Amando Moreno (Yellow) 72'

ELP - Diego Abitia (Yellow) 89'

LINEUPS

FC Tulsa (4-3-3) - Alex Tambakis; Lucas Stauffer, Lamar Batista, Ian Carlo Souza Daniel, Alonzo Clarke; Jeorgio Kocevski, Jamie Webber (Zion Siranga 86'), Bailey Sparks (Kalil ElMedkhar 68'); Owen Damm, Remi Cabral (Nelson Pierre 68'), Bruno Lapa (Giordano Colli 68')

Subs Not Used: Dane Jacomen, Harvey St Clair, Raheen Somersall

El Paso Locomotive FC (4-2-3-1) - Sebastian Mora-Mora, Ricky Ruiz, Tony Alfaro, Arturo Ortíz (Noah Dollenmayer 78'), Gabi Torres, Eric Calvillo (Amando Moreno 65'), Robert Coronado (Daniel Gomez 65'), Álvaro Quezada, Carl Sainté (Diego Abitia 78'), Rubio Rubín, Alex Méndez

Subs Not Used: Abraham Romero, Nicolás Cardona, Joseluis Villagomez, Kenneth Hoban

MATCH STATS: TUL | ELP

GOALS: 4|1

ASSISTS: 4|0

POSSESSION: 51|49

SHOTS: 9|15

SHOTS ON GOAL: 5|4

SAVES: 3|1

FOULS: 15|13

OFFSIDES: 4|1

CORNERS: 3|1







United Soccer League Championship Stories from April 30, 2026

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