FC Tulsa Announces Strategic Partnership with Net World Sports

Published on April 24, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

FC Tulsa News Release







TULSA, Okla. - FC Tulsa announced today its partnership with FORZA, a brand by Net World Sports, a global leader in high-performance sports equipment. The agreement is set to be a vital collaboration that will fuel the club's training, on-pitch performance and deep-rooted community outreach efforts.

Since its inception, FORZA has been instrumental in elevating training infrastructure at the club level. By providing professional-grade FORZA soccer goals and elite pitch essentials, FORZA ensures the highest standards of professional preparation.

"FC Tulsa is excited to partner with FORZA as our official equipment provider," said General Manager and Sporting Director Caleb Sewell. "In addition to supporting our first team, this partnership will benefit the broader local sporting community by providing access to high-quality products at an affordable price."

The partnership with FORZA will see them supply state-of-the-art equipment for both the first team and youth development programs, providing players at every level with the best tools in the game.

"Partnering with FC Tulsa represents a powerful alignment of our shared commitment to excellence and the relentless pursuit of performance," said Damon Traverse, Marketing Manager at Net World Sports. "At FORZA, we provide the tools that help athletes push their limits, and we are thrilled to see our equipment on the pitch with a club that embodies the grit and spirit of professional soccer in the United States."

This partnership underscores FORZA' commitment to supporting the beautiful game from grassroots to the professional level, while highlighting FC Tulsa's dedication to aligning with industry leaders. For more information about FORZA, visit https://www.forza.com/.

The Scissortails begin their USL Cup campaign this weekend as they welcome defending League One champions One Knoxville SC to ONEOK Field on Saturday night at 7 p.m. Tickets are available at fctulsa.com/tickets or by calling 918-727-2231. The match will be broadcast on Tulsa CW stations and streamed on ESPN+.







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