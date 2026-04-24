Hartford Athletic Hosts Rhode Island FC in Prinx Tires USL Cup Matchup

Published on April 24, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Hartford Athletic News Release







HARTFORD, Conn. - Hartford Athletic step aside from United Soccer League Championship play and instead turn to the Prinx Tires USL Cup, where they'll first face New England rival Rhode Island FC. The bout is set to take place at Trinity Health Stadium on Saturday, April 25th, at 7:00 p.m.

HARTFORD ATHLETIC VS. RHODE ISLAND FC

WHEN: Saturday, April 25th, 7:00 PM

WHERE: Trinity Health Stadium, Hartford CT

HOW TO WATCH: CBS Sports Network

REVENGE GAME IN THE RIVALRY

Athletic have something to prove on Saturday night. After coming up short in the second round of the U.S. Open Cup at Rhode Island FC back on April 1, this match carries a bit more meaning. As a USL Cup match, Athletic begins their cup defense after pulling away with the Jägermeister USL Cup a season ago. Hartford steps away from USL Championship play with a 2-1-4 overall record thus far, going 0-1-3 in their last three matches. No better time to right that trend than at home against their cross-state rival.

OFFENSE LOOKING FOR ANSWERS

Hartford's scoring woes continued into last weekend's USL Championship match up against Loudoun United FC, resulting in no goals despite four shots on goals on 11 shot attempts. Offensively, the Boys in Green corrected their wrongs from their bleak outing against El Paso Locomotive FC but it still wasn't enough to find the scoresheet. Help should be on the way as midfielder Samuel Careaga returned from injury in limited capacity last weekend, but it'll surely take a complete team effort to pot the rock on Saturday.

USL CUP IMPLICATIONS

The 2026 Prinx Tires USL Cup will kick off on Saturday, April 25 with teams split into seven regional groups. Six groups will include six teams and one will include seven teams, with each club set to play four group stage games in the opening phase of the tournament, which will conclude on Saturday, July 11.

The seven group winners and one wild card will advance to the knockout stage, with the wild card to be awarded to the second-placed team with the most points in group play, followed by the first tiebreaker of most goals scored. The Quarterfinals will be held on Wednesday, August 13, followed by the Semifinals on Wednesday, September 9 before the final on the weekend of October 2-4, 2026.

SCOUTING REPORT

Rhode Island FC heads into Saturday's match with a 1-2-2 record in USL Championship play this season. Their last match in league play came on April 11 when they downed Lexington SC by a 3-1 score. Three days later, they forced a 1-1 tie with New England Revolution in the U.S. Open Cup but suffered a loss on penalty kicks. In their previous matchup with Hartford on April 1, JJ Williams recorded a goal and an assist, contributing with six other teammates who have registered a goal in USL Championship play this season.

BEFORE THE HUDDLE

"This is a very important game for both clubs. This competition obviously means a lot to us and we have had a hard focused week of training to prepare," said General Manager and Head Coach Brendan Burke. "We have huge respect for them from their staff to their roster and I think that is a good thing, we know that it will take everyone being locked in to get anything out of the game."

For the latest on the Hartford Athletic, follow the club via social media on 'X', Facebook, and Instagram @hfdathletic.

Stay tuned in to Hartford Athletic socials for updates on our injury report, brought to you by The Flood Law Firm.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from April 24, 2026

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