Hartford Athletic Pressures Loudoun FC, Comes Up Empty in Scoreless Stalemate

Published on April 18, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Hartford Athletic News Release







HARTFORD, Conn. - Despite a flurry of chances throughout the night, Hartford Athletic couldn't break the scoreless tie with Loudoun United FC in United Soccer League Championship play on Saturday night, resulting in a 0-0 draw between the two clubs.

With the tie, each team grabs a point in the USL Championship standings. Hartford Athletic now sits at 2-1-4 overall while Loudoun United FC sports a 0-2-4 overall mark.

HOW IT HAPPENED:

Hartford set the pace early, resulting in an early pair of corner kicks. On the latter of the two, TJ Presthus ricochetted the rock towards goal, however, came up empty on his try.

Athletic gained another corner kick in the 27th minute that wasn't successful. Adewale Obalola nicked a shot towards goal in the 32nd minute that was denied.

Early in the second half, Augi Williams had a point-blank header that was just high of the goal mount. Hartford continued to carry the pressure throughout the half with Presthus finding the post on a grade-A try in the 87th minute.

Loudoun United had a pair of shots in stoppage time that missed the target, keeping the score at a 0-0 draw.

NOTEWORTHY:

With his two saves, Antony Siaha hit the 300 career saves milestone in USL play.

SERIES NOTES:

Hartford owns the all-time series, 12-5-2.

NEXT UP:

Hartford Athletic meets Rhode Island FC in a Prinx Tires USL Cup match on Saturday, April 25th, at Trinity Health Stadium. Kickoff is set for 7:00 p.m.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from April 18, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.