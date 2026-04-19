Rising Sinks Miami FC 3-0 at Pitbull Stadium

Published on April 18, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Phoenix Rising FC News Release









Phoenix Rising midfielder JP Searce vs. Miami FC

(Phoenix Rising FC) Phoenix Rising midfielder JP Searce vs. Miami FC(Phoenix Rising FC)

Phoenix Rising made a statement Saturday night in South Beach, netting three goals and keeping a clean sheet in a 3-0 win over Miami FC on April 18 at Pitbull Stadium. Forward Ihsan Sacko scored his second brace of 2026, while goalkeeper Patrick Rakovsky kept his third clean sheet as Rising picked up its first road win of the season.

"Ever since preseason (the players) have been gelling," Head Coach Pa-Modou Kah said. "Now things are clicking in terms of being a teammate. Being a brother. We're a family."

Rising's victory snapped Miami's five-match unbeaten streak. Additionally, it marked the club's first stretch of back-to-back wins in regular season play after it downed New Mexico United 3-0 on April 11 at Phoenix Rising Stadium.

"As a group we did well," defender Adrian Pelayo said. "It was a very collective performance and you can tell we trust one another now that we're further into the season."

Rising next kicks off its Prinx Tires USL Cup campaign against Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC at 7:00 p.m. (PT) on April 25 at Phoenix Rising Stadium.

DOM BADJI DEBUTS

On Saturday morning, Rising officially acquired forward Dominique Badji from MLS side D.C. United. Hours later, the striker made his debut, entering the match in the 60th minute.

"(Badji) is an experienced striker who has played in both MLS and abroad," Kah said. "He is going to bring his experience, football IQ and goalscoring ability to our team, but also veteran leadership that we'll need. I'm looking forward to working with him."

Badji joins a Rising attack that has netted 17 goals this season, with fellow forwards Sacko and Dennis adding to that total on Saturday afternoon in Miami.

GETTING HEALTHIER

Four players who have been returning to fitness over the first month of the season all picked up minutes in Rising's 3-0 result in Miami.

Forward Kelvin Arase made his first appearance since August 30 in the second half, defender Pape Mar Boye played in his second match of 2026, defender Daniel Flores picked up a fourth consecutive appearance after making his first start on Wednesday in San Jose, California, and Dennis picked up a fourth start in regular season play.

Seeing Pape (Mar Boye) back, seeing Danny (Flores) back, seeing Kelvin (Arase) back and now the addition of Dom (Badji)," Kah said. "You just see the injection of quality and we still have people coming back. We're trending in the right direction and now it's about training and growth."

Kah's player pool available for selection has grown with each passing week, and that doesn't include new acquisitions such as Badji. As Rising passes the ten-match mark of the season, it's as healthy as it has been in months and looks to pick up more momentum as summer approaches.

GOAL-SCORING PLAYS

PHX - Ihsan Sacko (Penalty), 8th minute: From the penalty spot, forward Ihsan Sacko used his right foot to lash the ball into the right side of the net.

PHX - Charlie Dennis, 59th minute: Forward Charlie Dennis pounced on a saved shot, the first to react and run onto the ball, using his right foot to send the rebound into the back-right of the net.

PHX - Sacko (Moursou), 90+3 minute: In transition, midfielder Jean-Éric Moursou slotted the ball into the path of Sacko who dribbled down the middle of the field and used his right foot to pass the ball into the back of the net.

NOTES

-Saturday marked the conclusion of Rising's third three-match week of the 2026 season.

-Rising has suffered just one defeat across those nine matches, winning two matches in a pair of those three stretches.

-Ihsan Sacko now has a brace in two consecutive league matches.

-His first goal was Rising's third goal from the penalty spot this season (Scearce @SA, Sacko v. NM).

-He leads Rising with nine goal contributions across all competitions (5G, 4A).

-The forward is one of three players to have scored five or more goals in regular season play.

-Rising's goal in the eighth minute marked the club's first first-half goal on the road of the season.

-PRFC Academy Product Eziah Ramirez made his first-ever start in regular season play.

-Charlie Dennis scored his first goal of 2026 in the second half.

-The goal extended his goal contribution tally to two (1G, 1A).

-It was just Rising's third unassisted open-play goal of the season in all competitions.

-Signed Saturday morning, forward Dominique Badji made his Rising debut in the second half.

-Forward Kelvin Arase made his first appearance since August 30 when he subbed in late.

-Goalkeeper Patrick Rakovsky kept his third clean sheet of the season.

Phoenix Rising (2-2-3, 9 pts) at Miami FC (2-2-3, 9 pts)

April 18, 2026 - Pitbull Stadium (Westchester, Fla.)

Goals by Half 1 2 FT

Phoenix Rising 1 2 3

Miami FC 0 0 0

Scoring Summary:

PHX: Sacko (Penalty), 8

PHX: Dennis, 59

PHX: Sacko (Moursou), 90+3

Misconduct Summary:

MIA: Ndongo (caution), 45+3

PHX: Pelayo (caution), 54

PHX: Ramirez (caution), 57

MIA: Room (caution), 74

PHX: Badji (caution), 74

PHX: Scearce (caution), 88

Lineups:

PHX: GK Rakovsky, D Ramirez (Badji, 60), D Pelayo (Flores, 66), D Biasi, D Smith (Boye, 78), M Scearce ©, M Gómez, M Avayevu (Arase, 78), F Dennis, F Johnson (Moursou, 45), F Sacko

Substitutes Not Used: GK Odunze, D Vukovic, D Gaydon, F Studenhofft

TOTAL SHOTS: 9 (Sacko, 4); SHOTS ON GOAL: 4 (Sacko, 3); FOULS: 21 (Dennis, 4); OFFSIDES: 1; CORNER KICKS: 4; SAVES: 3

MIA: GK Room ©, D Milesi, D Calfo, D Knutson, D Ndiaye (Rogers, 64), D Romero (Díaz, 64), M Riyon, M Musto (Mello, 64), M Ndongo (Diallo, 74), F Rocha (Naranjo, 84), F Locadia

Substitutes Not Used: GK Rodriquez, D Garcia, D Bent, D Kilwien

TOTAL SHOTS: 17 (Multiple players, 3) SHOTS ON GOAL: 3 (Multiple players, 1); FOULS: 19 (Multiple players, 3) OFFSIDES: 0; CORNER KICKS: 5; SAVES: 1

Referee: Edson Carvajal

Assistant Referees: Austin Holt, Jonathan Smith

Fourth Official: John Tamayo

Attendance: 1,277

All statistics contained in this box score are unofficial.

HEAD COACH PA-MODOU KAH

On his thoughts on the match...

"It was a well-executed, mature performance from our boys. Knowing the week we had, with the travel cross-country. I'm proud of the result."

On the club's recent performances...

"Ever since preseason (the players) have been gelling. Now things are clicking in terms of being a teammate. Being a brother. We're a family. You get a win in a derby game (against New Mexico), you go to San Jose and could have gotten something out of it. Then you go cross-country and see the energy, the harmony, the willingness to fight for one another and do every little thing that was needed. I hope we made our fans happy and proud, but also support we should give these players each week."

On the team getting closer to full strength...

"For us, as a coaching staff and front office, we knew what we had. Sometimes people don't see it, and questions have been asked, but for me its always calm heads prevail. You have to stay calm and keep working every day because we knew we were going to get healthy. Seeing Pape (Mar Boye) back, seeing Danny (Flores) back, seeing Kelvin (Arase) back and now the addition of Dom (Badji). You just see the injection of quality and we still have people coming back. We're trending in the right direction and now it's about training and growth."

DEFENDER ADRIAN PELAYO

On his thoughts on the match...

"As a group we did well. It was a very collective performance and you can tell we trust one another now that we're further into the season."

On what recent clean sheets have said about where the team is at...

"The focus and desire to want to win in this league and make it to the final. Everyone is on the same mindset to get there."

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United Soccer League Championship Stories from April 18, 2026

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