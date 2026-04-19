Switchbacks FC Secure Three Points at Weidner Field against Monterey Bay FC

Published on April 18, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC News Release









Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC celebrates a goal against Monterey Bay FC

(Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC) Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC celebrates a goal against Monterey Bay FC(Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC)

Colorado Springs, CO - Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC delivered an impressive performance in today's match against Monterey Bay FC, controlling the game from start to finish and securing a 4-1 victory.

The Switchbacks dominated statistically, registering 18 total shots with nine on target compared to Monterey Bay's four shots and just one on target. Colorado Springs created five big chances while holding 55.4% possession and consistently dictating the tempo of the match.

The Switchbacks also recorded 18 crosses, earned five corner kicks, completed 13 tackles with nine successful, and tallied seven interceptions in a strong all-around defensive and attacking display.

The first goal of the match came in the 18', when the Switchbacks were awarded a free kick from approximately 30 yards out. #10 Adrien Perez stepped up and delivered a powerful strike into the top right corner of the net, beating the goalkeeper, who had no time to react.

Just before halftime in the 45+1', Colorado Springs doubled their lead. #17 Sadam Masereka delivered a cross from the right side of the penalty area across the box to #90 Khori Bennett, who finished into the bottom right corner, sending the Switchbacks into the break with a 2-0 lead.

Monterey Bay FC pulled one back in the 57' when #20 Ilijah Paul struck a shot from the left side into the bottom right corner of the net.

In the 70', Masereka surged down the left flank, advancing toward the goal. Near the edge of the box, he delivered a precise pass to #27 Juan Tejada, who controlled it with a quick touch before firing a shot into the far-right corner of the net. Just beyond the reach of the Monterey Bay goalkeeper.

The Switchbacks were awarded a penalty kick in the 73' after Monterey Bay goalkeeper #31 Ciaron Dalton committed a foul on #17 Sadam Masereka near the top right edge of the box. Bennett stepped up and calmly converted the spot kick, sending the goalkeeper the wrong way as he finished into the opposite corner to secure a 4-1 win.

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Post Match Quotes:

Alan McCann:

Overall thoughts:

"Very good. More of the picture we wanted. In the second half, you could see that goal coming. It's a very simple fix, but it's an error we've been making. The goal is a byproduct of what we react to and how we approach defensively in moments where we get tested. So we can't get scared enough to back off. So that's where that goal comes from. And then we actually get the third goal, because we flip it. Colin (Shutler) goes down, and we actually get a chance to chat to the group, staying aggressive and staying high. And it turns over then, and we could have two or three more goals as well, but we get the penalty from that, and we get the other finish."

On keeping the team's motivation for two matches in a week:

"The win always helps. That helps everything. And the fact that you're knocking off an MLS side. You can actually be quite guilty of getting complacent and thinking, "This is what we don't have to be as high as we were in terms of intensity. We don't have to be as aggressive, and we can take our foot off the gas slightly", but that was the key, making sure that we did not have that approach. There's absolute confidence coming in now, because the group knows how chaotic and dangerous they can be going forward. They've been able to do it now for two games in a row. So that's something as well that gives us a bunch of confidence."

On Tyreek Magee coming back to the club:

"It gives more competition. Whether it's 10, whether it's eight, and now, because we've been able to play AP (Adrien Perez) in the 10, that allows us more competition out wide too, because AP is versatile and can play out wide. So really, two starting positions now add more competition. So wingers have to be on their toes a little bit more. Now, midfielders have to be on their toes a little bit more. They have to train better. They have to perform better. And when, when you've got top-level talents forcing each other to be better, day in, day out, nine times out of 10, that shows up on the pitch at their sharpest.

Khori Bennett

On today's win:

"Today was a really good game from the team from minute one to minute 90. I think the effort is unbelievable from every guy on the field, from the starting level to the guys coming off the bench. We deserved to earn the three points."

On the team's motivation for two matches in one week:

"We know we have a really deep squad. Our squad is very good, talented, and full of positive players. So it's never a worry when you have two games in a short period of time. We know anyone who goes out there can get the job done. So never something that we worry about."

On finding opportunities from Monterey Bay:

"We just noticed a weakness in their defense line. We tried to exploit it as much as possible, and you can see we caused a lot of turnovers, and it led to a lot of chances for us on the other end as well.

Sadam Masereka

On constantly earning a starting eleven spot:

"I'm learning a lot from the senior players, and they're giving me a lot of confidence and encouraging me to be myself out there. So I feel like their support and technical staff are really keen to perform this year. So I feel like their leadership and the advice is just to keep being yourself. So I'm glad to have them around me."

On his two assists:

"It's a team sport, and sometimes you have to make good decisions. It was easy for me to pass the ball so that the team could get the lead, other than just me trying to go for growth. "

Match Statistics:

Saves: COS: Colin Shutler (0) MB: Ciaron Dalton (5)

Goals: COS: Perez (18'), Bennett (45+1'), Tejada (A: Masereka)(70'), Bennett (73') MB: Paul (A: Glasgow)(57')

YC:COS: Foster (27'), Burner (52') MB: Garcia (21'), Rebollar (25'), Stewart (64'), Paul (64'), Dalton (72'), Blancas (90')

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United Soccer League Championship Stories from April 18, 2026

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