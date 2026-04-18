Phoenix Rising Acquires Forward Dominique Badji from D.C. United

Published on April 18, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Phoenix Rising FC News Release







Phoenix Rising FC announced today the club has acquired forward Dominique Badji from D.C. United, pending league and federation approval.

Badji, 33, brings over 10 seasons of MLS experience to Phoenix, totaling 65 goal contributions (45G, 20A) across 235 appearances (150 starts). Since being selected 67th overall by the Colorado Rapids in the 2015 MLS SuperDraft, he has played for Colorado, FC Dallas, Nashville SC, FC Cincinnati and D.C. United.

"(Badji) is an experienced striker who has played in both MLS and abroad," said Rising Head Coach Pa-Modou Kah. "He is going to bring his experience, football IQ and goalscoring ability to our team, but also veteran leadership that we'll need. I'm looking forward to working with him."

The veteran forward adds depth and experience to a Rising attack that has netted 14 goals in all competitions. Badji has scored at least five goals in six different MLS seasons, including a nine-goal campaign in 2017. Most recently, Badji played a role in FC Cincinnati's 2023 Supporters' Shield-winning season.

"What excites me most is not only the playing style, but (Kah) is a big factor as to why I came here," Badji said. "I had other opportunities, but ultimately having someone I know, someone I trust, was very important. I haven't heard anything but great things about the team."

Dominique Badji: By the Numbers

-Joins Phoenix with 10 seasons of MLS experience (Colorado Rapids, 2015-18 & 2021; FC Dallas, 2019; Nashville SC, 2020-21; FC Cincinnati, 2022-23; D.C. United, 2024-25).

-Scored five or more goals in six seasons, highlighted by nine goals in 2017.

-Finished with five goals, playing a key role in FC Cincinnati's Supporters' Shield-winning season.

-Played four seasons at Boston University, contributing to 31 goals (22G, 9A) across 69 appearances (64 starts).

-Netted three game-winning goals while at BU, including the goal that sent the Terriers to the Patriot League title game.

-Named Patriot League Offensive Player of the Year (2014).

-Drafted in the fourth round of the 2015 MLS SuperDraft.

-Born in Dakar, Senegal, Badji lived in Tanzania and Zimbabwe prior to moving to the United States.

Transaction: Phoenix Rising FC acquires forward Dominique Badji from D.C. United, pending league and federation approval.

Name: Dominique Badji

Pronunciation: Dom-i-neeke Bahd-ji

Position: Forward

DOB: October 16, 1992 (33)

Birthplace: Dakar, Senegal

Former Club: DC United (MLS)

Height: 6-0

Weight: 170







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