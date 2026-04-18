Game Information and Match Notes - SAFC vs. El Paso Locomotive FC

Published on April 18, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

San Antonio FC News Release







At a glance...

Return of Copa Tejas: SAFC travels to El Paso for its first Copa Tejas rivalry match this season after recapturing the crown in 2025. SAFC swept both meetings against the Locos last season, capping off with an emphatic 5-2 win at Toyota Field in its regular season finale. In 2022 and 2023, SAFC also claimed both the Copa Tejas trophy for head-to-head record against El Paso and RGV, as well as the shield, which is awarded to the USL Championship, MLS, NWSL or USL League One side with the highest point-per-game.

Early Advantage: SAFC is undefeated in 42 straight league matches when leading at halftime, going 37-0-5 in a streak dating back to October 2021.

Shutdown Defense: San Antonio's defense has been solid through the start of the season, leading the league with five clean sheets. SAFC has conceded the third-fewest goals in USL Championship and goalkeeper Joey Batrouni currently tied for the highest save percentage at 85.7%.

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USL Championship Match #8 - San Antonio FC at El Paso Locomotive FC

Date: Saturday, April 18, 2026

Kickoff: 8:00 p.m. CT

Stadium: Southwest University Park, El Paso, TX

Where to Watch: ESPN+

Stats: USL Match Center

San Antonio FC: 3-1-3 (12 pts; 3rd place in Western Conference)

El Paso Locomotive FC: 4-0-1 (13 pts; 1st place in Western Conference)

All-time Series: SAFC leads the rivalry series at 7-4-4, taking both meetings last season, including a 5-2 win at home in October, to reclaim Copa Tejas.

Social Media Information:

Twitter: @SanAntonioFC

Facebook: San Antonio FC

Instagram: @sanantoniofc

Hashtags: #Defend210, #SAvELP







United Soccer League Championship Stories from April 18, 2026

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