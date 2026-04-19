LouCity Flies Past Sporting JAX Behind Wilson's Stoppage-Time Winner

Published on April 18, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Louisville City FC News Release









Louisville City FC congratulate Jansen Wilson after his goal

(Louisville City FC, Credit: Connor Cunningham) Louisville City FC congratulate Jansen Wilson after his goal(Louisville City FC, Credit: Connor Cunningham)

Like any good fireworks show, Louisville City FC saved the best for last.

It took over 90 minutes of struggle going forward, but LouCity finally got its reward through substitute Jansen Wilson - whose rocket in the sixth minute of stoppage time was enough to see off Sporting Club Jacksonville in front of a season-high 11,182 fans at Lynn Family Stadium.

On the night of Thunder Over Louisville, the annual Kentucky Derby Festival kickoff, Louisville put an end to its two-match winless run in league play with the win.

The hosts' attack struggled all night to really get off the runway, as Jacksonville - the Eastern Conference's current bottom side - held firm through the play of its goalkeeper Christian Olivares.

The purple engines finally fired late with Wilson, one of five second-half substitutes, cutting inside and finding the corner after an intelligent feed from Jake Morris out wide.

Given the questions City asked all night, it was a well-deserved three points, vaulting it past the Tampa Bay Rowdies for sole possession of the East's top spot.

"We weren't good enough in the final third with our last action," said interim head coach Simon Bird. "... But I was really happy with the mentality in the game. I thought that wasn't an issue; we tried to play at a high tempo against a team that was set off a little bit deeper. Middle third, we were great, but we just couldn't get another going in the final third.

"I thought the subs that came on did a good job. ... That's what we're about, it's about squad depth and guys coming on and making a difference."

Despite lacking more of a finishing touch, LouCity dominated on both ends, earning the edge in almost every statistical category. Most notably, the boys in purple outshot the visitors by 21, while tallying 32 more touches inside the opposition's box.

A significant turn in the match came in the 64th minute, when Bird rotated the entire frontline, introducing Wilson, Chris Donovan and Mukwelle Akale in hopes of providing a spark. Wilson would give the team the jet fuel it desperately needed, netting his third goal of the campaign right at the death.

On the finish, Wilson said, "You check your shoulder and see the guy coming in fast, so it's hard to stop, and he's not going to be able to change directions. Obviously, I'd rather have the ball on my right foot. So to be able to open up and give myself a better look at the goal, that was my first thought. I was very pleased with how it went."

Jacksonville failed to even record a single shot on net - continuing a trend dating back to the last match. Hugo Fauroux and the Louisville defense frustrated the Sporting JAX attack, resulting in a fourth clean sheet across all competitions this season, and second in league play.

"We would've loved to put the game away a lot earlier," said Manny Perez. "It's good that we're creating chances, but we have to bury some of those. Three points is three points, but at the end of the day, we would like to get more (goals) than that. ... That's something to look forward to working on in training in the final third."

The boys in purple now receive some needed rest before they put a bow on this three-game homestand next Saturday when it kicks off play in the rebranded Prinx Tires USL Cup against Fort Wayne FC of USL League One.

A giant fixture then follows: a trip to Major League Soccer's Houston Dynamo in the U.S. Open Cup Round of 16 just four days later. A win would propel LouCity into the competition's quarterfinals, matching the club's deepest Open Cup run from 2018.

Game Summary: Louisville City FC vs. Sporting Club Jacksonville

Date: April 18, 2026

Venue: Lynn Family Stadium

Kickoff: 5 p.m. ET

Weather: 59 degrees, cloudy

Attendance: 11,182

Scoring

Louisville City FC (0, 1, 1)

Sporting Club Jacksonville (0, 0, 0)

Goals

Louisville City FC:

90'+6 Jansen Wilson (Jake Morris)

Lineups

Louisville City FC: 1 - Hugo Fauroux; 3 - Jake Morris, 32 - Kyle Adams (c), 5 - Brandon Dayes, 16 - Carlos Moguel Jr., 15 - Manny Perez (76' 23 - Sam Gleadle), 8 - Taylor Davila, 6 - Zach Duncan (90' 19 - Babacar Niang), 7 - Ray Serrano (64' 25 - Jansen Wilson), 27 - Evan Davila (64' 47 - Mukwelle Akale), 14 - Tola Showunmi (64' 9 - Chris Donovan)

Subs not used: 12 - Danny Faundez; 13 - Amadou Dia, 21 - Quenzi Huerman

Interim Head Coach: Simon Bird

Sporting Club Jacksonville: 31 - Christian Olivares; 12 - Edgardo Rito (67' 18 - Wahab Ackwei), 2 - Harvey Neville, 15 - Ryan Edwards (c), 22 - Antonio Gomez, 6 - Jordan Rossiter, 32 - Brem Soumaoro, 24 - Thomas Roberts (71' 10 - Kieran Sadlier), 3 - Tyshawn Rose, 77 - Dida Armstrong (90'+3 11 - Ahmad Al Qaq), 16 - Emil Jääskeläinen

Subs not used: 42 - Juan Casas; 4 - Ethan Dudley, 7 - Jacob Evans, 26 - Luc Granitur

Head Coach: Liam Fox

Stats Summary: Louisville City FC / Sporting Club Jacksonville

Shots: 23 / 2

Shots on Goal: 7 / 0

Expected goals: 2.15 / 0.14

Possession: 65.1% / 34.9%

Fouls: 9 / 13

Offside: 5 / 1

Corner Kicks: 8 / 2

Discipline Summary:

Sporting Club Jacksonville:

26' Ryan Edwards (yellow)

70' Antonio Gomez (yellow)

80' Wahab Ackwei (yellow)

85' Dida Armstrong (yellow)

Referee: Muhammad Kaleia

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United Soccer League Championship Stories from April 18, 2026

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