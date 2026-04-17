What to Watch for as LouCity Welcomes Sporting JAX for Thunder Saturday

Published on April 17, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Louisville City FC News Release









Fireworks over Lynn Family Stadium, home of Louisville City FC

(Louisville City FC, Credit: Connor Cunningham) Fireworks over Lynn Family Stadium, home of Louisville City FC(Louisville City FC, Credit: Connor Cunningham)

There's only one place to be Saturday - Lynn Family Stadium.

Fueled by a historic midweek cup result, Louisville City FC hopes for even more fireworks Saturday when expansion side Sporting Club Jacksonville comes to town - coinciding with Thunder Over Louisville, the kickoff event for the Kentucky Derby Festival. Kickoff is set for 5 p.m ET.

It'll be the first time in club history that LouCity will host a game on the day of the city's annual airshow and fireworks display.

The match headlines an all-day Thunder at Lynn Family Stadium event, featuring a pregame happy hour, concert and activations in partnership with Churchill Downs. Stadium gates will open at 12 p.m. and stay open through the fireworks' conclusion. For tickets and more information, visit LouCity.com/Thunder.

Louisville (4-1-1, 13 points) rolls into this blockbuster fixture after dispatching Major League Soccer's Austin FC, 2-1, in the U.S. Open Cup on Wednesday. The club ground through a tough final period to secure its second-ever win over a top-tier team. The result propelled LouCity into the competition's Round of 16, where it'll face another MLS side: the Houston Dynamo.

In league play, however, LouCity is winless in its last two games, having drawn the most recent contest, 3-3, at Loudoun United FC. The last time Louisville went three games without a win in the regular season was toward the tail end of the 2023 campaign.

With a packed Lynn Family Stadium expected, the boys in purple will aim to keep it that way against Saturday's visitors - the Eastern Conference's bottom side.

Sporting JAX (0-5-1, 1 point), one of two USL Championship newcomers this year, is still looking to find its footing in the league. Guided by Scottish head coach Liam Fox, Jacksonville is one of three clubs in the league searching for its first victory of 2026.

The team's lone point to date came in a 1-1 draw at Rhode Island FC, where it needed an 84th-minute equalizer to force the deadlock. Since the March 14 trip to RIFC, Fox's men have dropped four straight matches, failing to score in the last two.

Through the first month of the season, Sporting JAX ranks last in the league in goal differential (-8) and goals conceded (13). The defense has shown some recent improvement, however, allowing just one goal in each of the last two games after conceding seven combined in the 180 minutes prior.

Follow Along

- The match will air live on MyTV 58 and ESPN Louisville's 680 AM and 105.7 FM.

- If streaming, download the free WDRB+ app to watch the local feed or watch the national feed on ESPN+.

- For starting XI and in-game updates, follow @loucityfc on Twitter. Also, find the club at louisvillecityfc on Instagram and Louisville City FC on Facebook.

Storylines...

Cup magic: Tuesday's display by Louisville at Lynn Family Stadium is the exact reason why cup competitions are so special. Before Tuesday evening, LouCity hadn't taken down an MLS outfit during Open Cup play in eight years (June 5, 2018). Despite possessing much less of the ball against a team that went all the way to the final of last year's Open Cup, the boys in purple gutted out a landmark result in a prestigious competition that has been around for over 110 years.

Tola Show: One of Louisville's two goals in the midweek was unsurprisingly netted by Tola Showunmi. The English forward has made a habit of scoring in the Open Cup this season, as his first-half finish Tuesday was his fourth in cup play - the most by any player in the competition so far. Showunmi has been in superb form recently, scoring three goals in his last four games, including USL Championship play.

Simply locked in: Although Sean Totsch's main role is on the defensive side of the ball, he has almost always contributed to LouCity's goal-scoring efforts since joining the club in 2017. In the upset win over Austin, Totsch scored the opener by way of a front-post header - his fourth in eight Open Cup matches played since 2023.

Hello, there: Saturday will mark the first-ever competitive meeting between the two sides, with Jacksonville in its inaugural season. City has already met the other new addition to the USL Championship, Brooklyn FC, a few weeks ago. The lone tally in that match was an own goal by the New York side, propelling Louisville to all three points in an unfamiliar environment.

Change in key role: Similar to LouCity at the head coach position, Sporting JAX has undergone some recent turnover in a significant role within the club. On March 24, less than a month into the season, Jacksonville named Mark Warburton as its new President of Soccer, replacing former President and CEO Steve Livingstone. Warburton, an ex-Brentford and Nottingham Forest manager, is now leading all sporting initiatives at the club, including player development and recruitment.

Leader in up front: While it's a small sample size, 40% of Jacksonville's goals have come from Irish midfielder Kieran Sadlier. Sadlier, who came over from English club Wycombe Wanderers in January, leads the Florida outfit in the goals department with two. Both finishes came against Miami FC on March 25 - a game Sporting JAX lost by a 4-2 scoreline.

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United Soccer League Championship Stories from April 17, 2026

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