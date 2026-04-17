Detroit City FC Travels to Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC in Eastern Conference Clash

Published on April 17, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Detroit City FC News Release









Detroit City FC defender Haruki Yamazaki (right)

(Detroit City FC) Detroit City FC defender Haruki Yamazaki (right)(Detroit City FC)

PITTSBURGH - Detroit City FC heads to Highmark Stadium on Saturday, April 18, for a 7 p.m. ET kickoff against Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC in USL Championship Eastern Conference action, with Le Rouge looking to build on a strong start to the 2026 league campaign. The match will air nationally on CBS Sports Golazo Network as part of the league's Week 7 slate.

Detroit enters the weekend third in the Eastern Conference with a 3-1-1 record and 10 points from five matches, while Pittsburgh sits eighth at 2-1-3 with seven points. Le Rouge has scored six goals and allowed only two in league play, while Pittsburgh has recorded eight goals but conceded 11 so far this season.

Detroit comes into Saturday on the back of a 1-0 home victory over Sporting Club Jacksonville on April 11 and a 2-1 defeat to MLS side Chicago Fire in the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Round of 32 on Tuesday night at Keyworth Stadium. In league action, City has posted four clean sheets in five matches and has yet to concede more than one goal in any USL Championship fixture this season.

Forward Darren Smith has led the attack with five goals in league play, placing him atop the Championship scoring chart entering Week 7, and he added another goal against Chicago in midweek Cup play. Kobe Hernandez-Foster has created a team-high 12 chances in the league, while center backs Callum Montgomery and captain Devon Amoo-Mensah, alongside fullbacks Tommy Silva and Haruki Yamazaki, have anchored one of the conference's most disciplined back lines.

Head coach Danny Dichio has emphasized compact team shape and quick transitions, with Detroit limiting opponents to just two goals while producing key attacking moments through Smith and the wide channels. Goalkeeper Carlos Herrera has played every league minute so far, backstopping all four of the club's clean sheets.

Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC has experienced an up-and-down start to 2026 as the club adapts under head coach Rob Vincent but remains a dangerous opponent, particularly at home. The Riverhounds have alternated wins and losses across their first six matches, with notable results including a 3-2 home win over Sporting JAX and a 3-2 road victory at Loudoun United.

Forward Albert Dikwa leads Pittsburgh with three goals and one assist, while Sam Bassett has added two goals and is among the team's most active creators in the final third. Midfielder Danny Griffin has started all six matches and provides stability and control in the middle of the park, and defender Victor Souza leads the Riverhounds in completed passes from the back line. Veteran midfielder Robbie Mertz is also closing in on a major milestone, appearing in the league's weekly notes as he approaches 30 regular-season assists for his Championship career.

Pittsburgh has scored in five of six league matches but is still in search of its first clean sheet of the season, an area Detroit will look to exploit on Saturday night.

Tactical outlook

Saturday's matchup features a contrast between Detroit's defensive consistency and Pittsburgh's more open, chance-heavy profile. Le Rouge will look to lean on the structure that has delivered four shutouts, staying compact between the lines and denying service into Dikwa while using Hernandez-Foster and Yamazaki to progress the ball into wide and half-space areas.

Offensively, Detroit has been highly effective when striking first, winning every league match in which it has opened the scoring this season, and the side has yet to drop points from a leading position. Generating early attacks for Smith and combining through the front three will be central to City's approach, especially against a Riverhounds side that has conceded multiple goals on four occasions already in 2026.

For Pittsburgh, the tactical emphasis is likely to fall on direct play and second-ball pressure around Dikwa, with Bassett and Eliot Goldthorp providing support from midfield. The Riverhounds have done their damage in bursts - particularly in the middle phases of the first half - and could look to disrupt Detroit's rhythm before Le Rouge can fully settle into its defensive block.

Both sides will also be mindful of set pieces, where Pittsburgh's aerial presence and Detroit's organization in both boxes may prove decisive in another traditionally tight fixture between the clubs.

Series notes

The recent series between Detroit City FC and Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC has been defined by narrow margins and low-scoring contests. In six meetings across USL Championship and U.S. Open Cup play since 2024, Detroit and Pittsburgh have shared multiple 0-0 draws, while the Riverhounds have edged several tight league matches and Le Rouge claimed a 1-0 home win in the 2025 Jagermeister Cup.

Saturday's meeting offers Detroit an opportunity to tilt that narrative while solidifying its position near the top of the Eastern Conference table.

The official pre-match report lists Michael Bryant, Ben Morris, Preston Tabort Etaka, Rafa Mentzigen, Maxi Rodriguez, Alex Dalou as out. Rhys Williams as questionable due to injury. The USL Championship Week 7 discipline report likewise does not add any new suspensions impacting this match.

Kickoff from Highmark Stadium is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET on Saturday, April 18, with national coverage on CBS Sports Golazo Network.

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