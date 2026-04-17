FC Tulsa Set for Road Clash against Oakland Roots SC

Published on April 17, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

FC Tulsa News Release







TULSA, Okla. - FC Tulsa head out west to face Oakland Roots SC on Saturday, April 18 at 9:00 p.m. CT at the Oakland Coliseum. This is their first of three straight matches against Western Conference opponents on the road.

OAKLAND ROOTS SC VS FC TULSA

USL CHAMPIONSHIP REGULAR SEASON

SATURDAY, APRIL 18, 2026 @ 9:00 P.M. CT - OAKLAND COLISEUM - OAKLAND, CALIFORNIA

Watch: ESPN+

In-game updates: @FCTulsa X/Twitter feed

LAST TIME OUT

Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Round of 32

St. Louis City SC 4:0 FC Tulsa

Wednesday, April 15, 2026 - Energizer Park - St. Louis, Missouri

The Scissortails created some early attacking threats within the opening 10 minutes but couldn't capitalize. The hosts then responded with a strike from the top of the box in the 20th minute and another off a route one clearance in the 36th to head into the locker room up a pair.

It was more of the same in the second half for St. Louis as a superb free kick pushed their lead to three. A red card from Tulsa defender Lucas Stauffer didn't help matters for the Scissortails as another late strike from outside the box finished things off to send the hosts to Chicago for the Round of 16.

Goalkeeper Dane Jacomen made seven saves on the evening, tied for his most on the season (3/18/26 vs. Little Rock Rangers SC). This was the fourth matchup for FC Tulsa against an MLS opponent in the Open Cup as the club still searches for its first such victory. This Open Cup did mark the third straight year that the Scissortails have won multiple matches in the tournament.

KEY STORYLINES

FC Tulsa fell 1-0 at ONEOK Field last Saturday night against Orange County SC as the club's 18-match home regulation unbeaten streak and 14-match home league unbeaten streak were snapped. The Scissortails had gone 364 days without a regular season loss with the last one coming at the hands of Oakland Roots SC.

After four consecutive home matches in league play, the Black and Gold now face six of their next eight matches across all competitions on the road. Head coach Luke Spencer's side will hope to channel last season's club record form away from home as they chase their ambitions across all competitions in 2026.

Through five league matches, the Tulsa attack will look to match the pace set by its defense. The Black and Gold have allowed the fewest expected goals against (3.57) and shots per match (8.8) in the Western Conference but have also created the second fewest expected goals (5.37) in the league behind Oakland (5.05).

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Defender Owen Damm: It's a bit early in the season to hand out awards for most improved player, but Damm is making a strong case in the early going in 2026. The Kentucky native has flourished for the Scissortails on the left hand side both in the attack and on the defensive end as shown by his on-ball pressure which forced the turnover that led to Tulsa's game-winning goal against San Antonio in the Open Cup. His pace and ability to create for teammates have cemented him as a key component for the Black and Gold moving forward.

Midfielder Jeorgio Kocevski: Through five league matches, the only player to play every minute for FC Tulsa has been Kocevski, the newcomer from New York. A national champion at Syracuse, the former Ventura County midfielder has impressed in the 8 spot for the Scissortails ranking second on the team in successful passes (143) and passing accuracy in the opposing half (70.2%).

Forward Remi Cabral: Most of the Tulsa attack has been a by-committee approach to begin 2026, but Cabral has impressed in his playing time so far this season largely off the bench. With two goals as a substitute already this year including the strike that sent the Scissortails to the Round of 32, the Frenchman has shown to be a capable focal point up top if needed. As the club looks for consistency up top as the season goes on, Cabral is making a strong case to see his number get called.

OPPONENT INFO: OAKLAND ROOTS SC

This is the fifth meeting between Tulsa and Oakland with both sides holding two victories. The home team has never won in this series as Oakland were the only team in the Western Conference to win at ONEOK Field last season (2-1, 4/12/25).

Oakland look to rebound after a three-match winless run which followed two victories to begin the 2026 season. Ryan Martin has taken over the reins for Oakland as he looks to guide the club back to the postseason after a 10th place conference finish last season.

After a late charge last season, Peter Wilson won the USL Championship Golden Boot and returns for the Roots this year. Wolfgang Prentice leads the club with three goals in 2026 while Raphael Spiegel boasts 15 saves in the regular season.

KEY STATISTICS

- FC Tulsa 3.57 expected goals against are the lowest total in the Western Conference in 2026.

- Entering this match, Oakland are tied for the fewest shots in the Western Conference this season (56) with Tulsa allowing the fewest per match (8.8).

- FC Tulsa's 18-match home regulation unbeaten streak across all competitions came to an end last Saturday. This also marked the end of their 14-match home regular season unbeaten streak.

RECENT QUOTES

Head Coach Luke Spencer on Saturday's result: "Overall, I'm disappointed with the result but proud of the effort. I thought the guys gave absolutely everything and got nothing from the game. Chances are being created, and now it's just about finding that touch in the final third."

Jeorgio Kocevski on offensive focus: "I think we're getting the right chances. We're getting in the right spots. I believe that once one falls, the next is going to fall, and it's going to be a roller coaster after that. We'll get back on top."

Harvey St. Clair on early match congestion: "Games are what we want. We want to play as much as we can. We see it as a challenge. We're ready for it, and we're going to give 110 percent. We've got to take training very seriously so it can be the exact same as it is in games to keep improving and do better."

Owen Damm on turning defense into offense: "I think at FC Tulsa, that's kind of our identity on the ball. It's trying to win higher up the field and from there showing our creativity moving forward. Our coaching staff has done a great job establishing that identity for us to play into, and hopefully, we can continue that."







United Soccer League Championship Stories from April 17, 2026

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